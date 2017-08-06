We won't gamble against El Kanemi Warriors, says Niger Tornadoes' Ammeh

The Ikon Allah boys had lost 1-0 at Nasarawa United and the midfielder insists returning to winning ways against Ladan Bosso's men is crucial

Niger Tornadoes' Wilfred Ammeh says securing three points is very crucial for his side against El Kanemi Warriors at the Lokoja Confluence Stadium.

Coach Abubakar Bala's men are faced with certain future of dropping into the relegation battle if they lose at home against their visitors.

But the former Kogi United man insists they will give their best to avoid a home slip against Ladan Bosso's men to maintain their place in the top 10 places.

"It is another big game for us and we are looking forward to the match against El Kanemi Warriors,” Ammeh told Goal.

"We know it will surely be a tough game because we've seen them in the first leg in Maiduguri. We just learned our lessons in our defeat to Nasarawa. We ought to have gotten something out of the match.

"But we wasted many chances and lost in the end. We have not done well in our last three games, picking two points and facing the danger of battling relegation. We can't allow such to continue as we’re determined to win.

"I know El Kanemi want result hoping for a continental ticket but we are trying to avoid falling into the bottom 10. We won't gamble with the match at all."