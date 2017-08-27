We won't joke against FC IfeanyiUbah, assures Niger Tornadoes' Ikefe

The Ikon Allah Boys had fallen at Akwa United and Sunshine Stars but the defender insists his side will do all to win against their Anambra Warriors

Niger Tornadoes defender, Andrew Ikefe says his side will not gamble with securing all three points against FC IfeanyiUbah on Sunday.

Upon adisappointing away league defeats at Akwa United and Sunshine Stars, the Ikon Allah are looking to avoid falling into the drop zone with three games to go.

And the former Katsina United man is confident they will bounce back against Yaw Preko's men at the Confluence Stadium to ease their relegation fears.

"It has been disappointing for losing two [league] matches in a row," Ikefe told Goal.

"Our defeat to Akwa United was terrible but we had a good outing in the Federation Cup against El Kanemi Warriors and that gave us some confidence.

"Though we lost at Sunshine Stars, we gave a good account of ourselves and even score a goal in the match," he continued.

"We are coming home to face IfeanyiUbah. They are also a good team with ambition but we as a team we are not going to joke with the three points.

"It is very important and we cannot gamble with it at all. We will give our best to make sure will win the match. We know, if we lose the game, then we are going to be in big trouble.

"We cannot afford to drop into the relegation in the last few matches of the season. So we are prepared to get all the three points in order to move up to a better position," he concluded.