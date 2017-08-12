We won't underrate Benin Republic, says Nigeria's Ajiboye

Salisu Yusuf's men will be facing the Squirrels in Cotonou and the goalkeeper insisted his side will not look down on the Béninoise

Nigeria goalkeeper, Dele Ajiboye says his side will not underrate Benin Republic when they meet in an African Nations Championship qualifying tie on Sunday.

The Super Eagles B begin their qualification campaign for the 2018 CHAN tournament against the Squirrels, with the first leg to taking place in Cotonou.

And the Plateau United goalkeeper insists they are ready and psychologically prepared for the showdown with the Béninoise.

"We will not underrate them, even if they are two years old, but we are hoping to have maximum points," Ajiboye told Goal.

"The way the coaches are relating with us [players] is very encouraging and exciting. Every one of us who made the trip is eager to give out best, even about 105%.

"We are set for Benin. The various programs the coaches used in training us in Kano were wonderful. Everyone looks ready and good to go in Cotonou.

"We are all determined to make the country proud. We are fit and played so many matches for our various teams. Football is sometimes unpredictable. We want the result and we won't stop at anything to get a victory.

"It is a good opportunity for us to showcase ourselves as players who want to make get into the senior team. No matter who starts the game, winning is the most important," he concluded.