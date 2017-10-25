‘He won the game for us’ - Manchester City’s Toure lauds Bravo’s penalty heroics

The Chilean made two saves during the penalty shootout as the Citizens breezed past the Wolves and the 34-year-old has hailed his impact

Yaya Toure has lauded the heroics of Claudio Bravo as Manchester City triumphed 4-1 on penalties over Wolverhampton Wanderers in Tuesday's English League Cup encounter.

Bravo saved twice during the penalty shootout after the game ended in a 0-0 draw as the Citizens could not breach the Wolves' dogged backline.

The former Cote d’Ivoire international who scored his own kick is impressed with the former FC Barcelona man, claiming he singlehandedly ensured their progression.

“[Against Wolverhampton Wanderers] he was the best player,” Toure told club website.

“He helped us a lot. He made some important saves today and the penalties as well. “He’s been the best and, for me, he was the man of the match.

“He’s been excellent today. I’ve been working with two or three ‘keepers here – Joe, Claudio and Caballero – three very good goalkeepers in penalty situations. [on Tuesday evening] he showed that.

“He’s been under pressure with three one against ones with the striker. It’s not easy and he made a great contribution. He won the game for us.”