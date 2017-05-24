We won for Manchester - Pogba honours attack victims after Europa League final triumph

The midfielder felt the club's critics were silenced as the Red Devils beat Ajax in Stockholm to win a third trophy of the season

Paul Pogba feels Manchester United have honoured the victims of the terror attack after beating Ajax 2-0 in Wednesday's Europa League final, and silenced their critics.

Pogba leads Utd to emotional win

Pogba opened the scoring with a deflected shot in the 18th minute, before Henrikh Mkhitaryan put the match to bed early in the second half.

United's success comes just two days after the terror attack that claimed 22 lives at Manchester Arena and Pogba said his team-mates wanted to win to honour the victims

"These things are terrible all over the world, in London and in Paris," Pogba told BT Sport.

Mou makes history at Man Utd

"We went out focused to win and we won for Manchester and the country."

United had to settle for sixth place in the Premier League table following a difficult season, but the victory in Stockholm saw United lift a third trophy this season after their Community Shield and EFL Cup successes.

France international Pogba believes United have robbed their critics of ammunition after sealing Champions League qualification.

"We did it. We are very proud. Nobody can talk," Pogba added.

Man Utd complete historic treble

"They said we had a bad season but we have three trophies.

"The start was important and after the goals we controlled the game.

"It was a great performance from everybody in the team."