Wonder Goal award delights Enyimba’s Ibenegbu

The People’s Elephant’s midfielder says he is enchanted at his recognition by the league organizers

Following his emergence as VAT Wonder Goal 11 winner, Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ibenegbu expresses his delight.

The People's Elephants' midfielder saw off challenges from Nasarawa United’s Adamu Hassan and Martins Usule of Katsina United to clinch the award.

“I can’t describe how I really feel with this award and I want to thank the LMC for this award. It is not about the money but the recognition it has given to players plying their trade at home. It has given us pride and we now want to go extra length to make sure our team wins and also score good goals too,” Ibenegbu told Goal.

“It was a game we gave all that we had to ensure that we got the three points. Lobi Stars made the game difficult for us and they were almost running away with an away win before we got the two late goals.

“This award will spur me on to do more for my team."

On Sunday's encounter against ABS, the midfielder acknowledges the competitive nature of the tie, saying: "We have a tough game against ABS because they are striving to avoid relegation.

"We must come all out to get the needed goal to subdue them. There can’t be any easy match again this season and we must be ready to fight from the beginning to the end,” he concluded.