Wonderful Wozniacki brushes aside Halep

Simona Halep had no answer for Caroline Wozniacki's superb performance at the WTA Finals, the Dane winning 6-0 6-2.

Caroline Wozniacki moved closer to a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals with a sensational victory against world number one Simona Halep.

Wozniacki made it three wins in a row against the Romanian with a comprehensive 6-0 6-2 win in Singapore, a triumph that moves her top of the Red Group.

While Halep's game was filled with errors, Wozniacki was the epitome of consistency as she continually applied pressure on her rival, the Dane racing to a second success of this year's Finals in 63 minutes.

She is now all-but guaranteed a place in the last four, but will have to wait for the result between Caroline Garcia and Elina Svitolina later on Wednesday to confirm her spot.

Halep's frustrating day began with a lucky deflection off the net for Wozniacki, but the first of her many mistakes came soon after as she put a smash into the net.

When she repeated the feat moments later Wozniacki - showing no sign of the elbow injury that forced her withdrawal in Hong Kong recently - had her first break, a theme that would continue throughout the set.

Groundstrokes from the world number one were too long, she found the net all too often and could do nothing against the impressive serve of her Danish opponent.

At 5-0 down Halep was encouraged to "shrink the angles" by her coach Darren Cahill but she failed to heed that advice and the impressive Wozniacki soon completed the bagel – albeit thanks to more errors from her rival.

Much to the frustration of Halep, the second set followed the same pattern as the slow court conditions appeared to hamper her.

She tried to remain positive and go for her shots, but she failed to fire and a loose forehand down the line gave Wozniacki three break points – she converted the third as she pressured Halep into finding the net again.