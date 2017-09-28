Wonderkid Diatta dreaming of Man Utd move but will 'cost a lot of money'

The Red Devils are among those to be closely monitoring the exiting Sarpsborg midfielder, but they have been informed that he will not come cheap

Manchester United have been informed that any deal for Sarpsborg wonderkid Krepin Diatta will “cost a lot of money”.

The Red Devils are among those to be closely monitoring the development of an 18-year-old midfielder considered to be one of the hottest prospects in Europe.

The Senegalese starlet is currently shining in the Norwegian top-flight and United had scouts in attendance to cast an eye over him during a meeting with Odd on Monday.

Sarpsborg are, however, fully aware of the value of their prized asset and have moved to warn those considering an approach that any deal will not come cheap.

Sporting director Thomas Berntsen told TV2: "What I can say is that there are many clubs watching Diatta.

"The clubs that are looking at him are clubs with big wallets.

“He will cost a lot of money, without any shadow of doubt.”

Diatta has been quizzed on the reported interest being shown in his services.

He insists that he is not pushing for a move at present, but concedes that he harbours ambitions of one day gracing a stage such as that at Old Trafford.

He told TV2: “I’ve spoken to Manchester United’s scouts twice.

“First at the U20 World Cup, and again after the (league) game against Brann.

“To join them would be a dream come true.

“I think I’m good enough, but I play for Sarpsborg and love this club. We’ll see what happens in the future.”