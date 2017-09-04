Wood remains sidelined for West Indies white-ball fixtures

Tom Curran could earn a maiden ODI cap for England, with the selectors perhaps looking at options to replace the ever-fragile Mark Wood.

Mark Wood remains an injury concern for England, having missed out on a place in the one-day international and Twenty20 squads to face West Indies.

Wood enjoyed a superb Champions Trophy as England made the semi-finals, but has not played since suffering a heel injury during the Test series against South Africa.

The Durham quick is viewed by many as key to England's hopes of success in the Ashes tour of Australia later this year owing to his skiddy action and extra yard of pace, but his regular fitness concerns have proved a headache for the selectors.

In Wood's place, Tom Curran could make his ODI debut in the five-match series after earning a call-up to the 50-over side on the back of an impressive international debut - taking 3-33 against South Africa at Taunton in June.

Chris Woakes also returns to the white-ball fray, having missed the Champions Trophy through a side strain - from which he returned in the Headingley Test against West Indies last week.

There are no new faces in Eoin Morgan's T20 squad for a sole contest against the Windies at Chester-le-Street, but local fans will not get a glimpse of home-town hero Ben Stokes as he is rested for the contest, along with Moeen Ali after a gruelling English summer across all three formats.

England Royal London ODI squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

England T20 squad: Eoin Morgan, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey