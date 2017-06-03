Wood surges to summit as Donaldson fades

Jamie Donaldson lost his grip on the Nordea Masters and Chris Wood took full advantage.

Chris Wood moved to the top of the Nordea Masters leaderboard on Saturday with a five-under round of 68, as overnight leader Jamie Donaldson's challenge faded.

Donaldson held a two-stroke lead heading into the third day after back-to-back 69s in Malmo.

However, the Welshman took six more shots to get around on Saturday, allowing Wood to surge to the summit with a round that featured seven birdies.

Renato Paratore remains second on eight under and is joined by Benjamin Herbert, a shot ahead of fourth-placed Thorbjorn Olesen, who could have ended the day alongside Wood had it not been for a double bogey on the last.

Wood is chasing a first tournament victory since last year's BMW PGA Championship but insists he will not be getting ahead of himself.

"I never look at leaderboards," he told Sky Sports. "What can you do? You can't control what everyone else is doing. I'm quite happy doing my own thing.

"If I go out and shoot a nice score on Sunday, I can be satisfied with myself then.

"I'd rather do that than feel like I've let myself down."

Alexander Levy, Gregory Bourdy and Alejandro Canizares were the only other men to match Wood's score for the day, with Levy having beaten the cut with an eagle on the last on Friday.

The Frenchman now sits tied for eighth and will feel he has momentum heading into the final day.