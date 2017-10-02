Wood, Westley and Jennings picked for Lions training camp

Discarded England trio Mark Wood, Tom Westley and Keaton Jennings are among 17 players who will report for a Lions training camp.

Injury plagued paceman Wood was not included in the 16-man touring party for the five-match series against Australia last week after struggling to shake off a heel problem.

The 27-year-old is to head Down Under for a Lions training camp in November and December, though, so could yet receive an Ashes call during the series.

Westley was also overlooked when the Ashes squad was named due to a lack of runs against South Africa and West Indies at number three.

The Essex batsman is among the 17 players who will report for Lions duty along with opener Jennings, who was dropped from the Test side after the series win over South Africa

The Lions will fly to Brisbane on November 14 and spend two weeks honing their skills with a focus on red-ball cricket before taking on a Queensland XI at the Allan Border Oval from November 27-29.

They will then head west to Perth to focus on white-ball skills, facing Perth Scorchers in three Twenty20 matches.

Chris Silverwood will coach the fast bowlers in Australia, while Adam Hollioake has been appointed as fielding coach.



England Lions squad:



Dom Bess, Joe Clarke, Paul Coughlin, Alex Davies, Ben Duckett, George Garton, Nick Gubbins, Tom Helm, Keaton Jennings, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Porter, Amar Virdi, Tom Westley, Mark Wood.