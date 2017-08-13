Woodman scores EIGHT tries as Black Ferns thrash Hong Kong 121-0

New Zealand hammered Hong Kong at the Women's Rugby World Cup, with Portia Woodman responsible for eight of the Black Ferns' 19 tries.

Portia Woodman ran in a remarkable eight tries as New Zealand crushed Hong Kong 121-0 at the Women's Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Having been beaten 98-0 by Canada in their opening group game, Hong Kong were always likely to find life tough against the Black Ferns in Dublin.

And so it proved as New Zealand ran in 19 tries, with Woodman helping herself to comfortably the largest individual haul.

"We used our wingers really well, we know we have speed out wide and we wanted to use it," said New Zealand captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili.

"Portia Woodman is amazing, she’s a sprinter and we're always trying to catch up with her."

Theresa Fitzpatrick was the only other Black Ferns player to cross more than once, while Kendra Cocksedge kicked 13 conversions to go with her try.