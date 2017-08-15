Woods admits to regrets as reported toxicology findings emerge

A report released on Monday claims Tiger Woods had five drugs in his system when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Tiger Woods conceded to regrets in trying to treat back pain and insomnia without medical assistance after it was reported that toxicology findings showed he had five different drugs in his system when arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI).

ESPN claims to have obtained a copy of Woods' toxicology reports, in which a urine test showed he had taken a mixture of strong painkillers, sleep and anxiety medication and THC - a chemical component of marijuana.

It has not been confirmed if Woods had prescriptions for the medication. Medical marijuana is legal in Florida.

A widely reported statement from Woods read: "As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications.

"Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realise now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance."

Woods was arrested early on May 29 after police officers found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes, which was parked in a travel lane.

The 14-time major winner failed field sobriety examinations, but blew a .000 in a pair of breathalyser tests administered after he was brought in by police.

Last week, the Palm Beach County State Attorney's office confirmed that Woods is expected to enter a first-time offender diversion program.

DUI charges are expected to be dropped and Woods is likely to instead plead guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving, which can be expunged from his record after successful completion of the diversion program.

Woods has been plagued by back injuries in recent seasons and has not played competitively since February.

The last of his major victories came in 2008, while his last tournament triumph came in 2013.