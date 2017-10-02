Worcester boss Gold to take charge of USA

Worcester Warriors will be on the lookout for a new director of rugby for next season after Gary Gold opted to move across the Atlantic.

Gary Gold will leave Premiership strugglers Worcester Warriors at the end of the season to take over as United States head coach.

Gold was appointed as Worcester director of rugby in January in a deal until the end of last season and had his contract extended for the current campaign after keeping the club in the top flight.

The South African is set for a new challenge next year, though, serving a blow to a Worcester side that has lost all five Premiership matches this season to prop up the table.

Warriors chairman Bill Bolsover said: "We are naturally disappointed that Gary will be leaving the club at the end of the season but we fully understand his desire to coach at an international level.

"We are working with Gary to ensure we can appoint a director of rugby who is capable of building on the good work he and his coaching team have done this year, and someone who is able to take us forward as Gary has done.

"We are confident Gary will be able to oversee a successful season for the club before he takes on his new position."

Gold, who will replace John Mitchell as USA head coach, added: "I would like to thank Bill and the Board for understanding my decision to accept the opportunity to coach at international level.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Sixways and my focus will remain on Warriors until the end of the season, where I hope to leave the club in a strong place to ensure it can be successful in the long term."