Worcester show fight but Marcus Smith inspires Harlequins to hold on in 76-point try-fest despite mass absentees

Maybe there is life in the Premiership relegation fight yet. Worcester Warriors, the bottom club, remain without a win in their seven league matches this season but they outscored Harlequins – who had dropped their England wing Marland Yarde for the second week running – by six tries to five here, gaining two bonus points along the way, and with a little more luck and accuracy from the kicking tee the result might have been an even greater shock.

Both clubs came into this fixture with disruption as the inescapable backdrop.

Amid strong rumours of Harlequins being ready to show Yarde the door, and the England wing agreeing a move to Premiership rivals Sale Sharks, there had also been a wholesale reshaping of the home front row, with Joe Marler, Dave Ward and Kyle Sinckler suspended, and Rob Buchanan, Joe Gray and Phil Swainston injured.

Worcester travelled with just one league point to their name, and Alan Solomons as acting director of rugby while his fellow South African, Gary Gold, is on a break in Cape Town for another fortnight.

The DoR role is being advertised, for the incomer to take over next season, but this Warriors’ team was selected by Solomons, taking soundings from Gold and in combination with head coach Carl Hogg, and they were contemplating a very welcome upturn when they led 18-17 at half-time.

Quins, meanwhile, were on the way to their fifth consecutive concession of a try bonus in the league and Europe, so they need to improve their defence.

It was a shame for Worcester that the goal-kicking of Australian fly-half Jono Lance was not up to the general standard of his game management and scuttling distribution, as the short-term loanee missed all three conversions of Worcester’s first-half tries, plus a penalty.