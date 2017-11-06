Worcester Warriors owners rule out relocation

Worcester Warriors chairman Bill Bolsover said the West Midlands is the prime location for the club to be based amid reports of a move.

Worcester Warriors' owners have ruled out selling up to investors who plan to relocate the struggling Premiership club.

Warriors chairman Bill Bolsover was quoted as telling the BBC that it would be a "long shot" for a potential takeover to follow the same path as Wasps and involve a move to a different city.

Current owners Sixways Holdings Limited later stated a sale of the bottom side in the English top flight would be on the proviso that Worcester stay put.

Bolsover said in a statement released on the club's official website: "Last week I was able to reassure supporters that it was highly unlikely that a new owner would relocate the club.

"I can now confirm that selling the club to investors who might want to move it away from Worcester is not something that Sixways Holdings Limited would consider.

"The West Midlands is the prime location for the club to continue to engage and grow what is already a strong support-base in the area.

"Sixways Holdings Limited has invested significantly in the current facilities and will not risk the future stability of the club by allowing it to be moved to another part of the country."