Word on the Tweet: Super Eagles celebrate World Cup qualification
Having just cemented themselves as World Cup candidates after their 1-0 victory over Zambia, some Super Eagles players took to social media to celebrate the victory.
We have compiled them below...
When you look back and realise that the hardwork paid off! #brothers #supereagles #ProudlyNigerian #ThankGod #Russia2018 pic.twitter.com/nooEUMSMAf— Elderson Echiejile (@EldersonEch) October 7, 2017
Congratulations Nigeria, World Cup ticket secured!— Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) October 7, 2017
Thanks Nigerians for the support. I appreciate the media for voting me as MOTM. pic.twitter.com/C3KXmRGD7B
DREAMS COME TRUE! #Russia2018 ]]>🏆🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🙏🏽🇳🇬🇷🇺😂😂🙏🏾💪🏿🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬💪🏼🇳🇬🏰😋🇳🇬🙏🏽🇳🇬💪🏻👏👏👏👏👏👏🍾🍾🍾🙌🏽🇳🇬🦅