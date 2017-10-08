Word on the Tweet: Super Eagles celebrate World Cup qualification

In a relaxed mood after helping the country qualify for Russia 2018, the players took to social media to celebrate their triumph

Having just cemented themselves as World Cup candidates after their 1-0 victory over Zambia, some Super Eagles players took to social media to celebrate the victory.

We have compiled them below...

Congratulations Nigeria, World Cup ticket secured!



Thanks Nigerians for the support. I appreciate the media for voting me as MOTM. pic.twitter.com/C3KXmRGD7B — Shehu Abdullahi (@OfficialShehu) October 7, 2017