World's most complete striker Kane can succeed Ronaldo - Freund

Harry Kane is the world's "most complete striker" and the natural successor to Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo, according to former Tottenham Hotspur assistant manager Steffen Freund.

The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is already top of the goal chart this season with eight strikes in the English top flight and 13 in 12 in all competitions for Spurs.

Kane has been linked with a move to Madrid and has not ruled it out, but it has been reported that Tottenham will demand £200 million for him.

Ronaldo won FIFA's The Best Player award for the second time in a row last week, but Freund believes it is the England star who is already No.1 in some respects.

"Kane can be Cristiano Ronaldo's successor," the former Spurs player told Sport Bild. "He has had an incredible development and gets better every season.

"Passing, heading, shooting technique, dribbling, finishing, while Harry is not perfect, in any of these areas, he can do something exceptional and has no weaknesses at all. That makes him the most complete striker in the world.

"He carries Tottenham with his heart. But Harry is a thoroughbred professional and always wants the maximum success."

Cristiano Ronaldo, Harry Kane, Real Madrid v Tottenham, Champions League 2017/18 More