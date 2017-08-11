World Athletics Championships 2017: Dina Asher-Smith narrowly misses bronze in 200m final

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith came agonisingly close to a medal in the women's 200m final at the World Athletics Championships, finishing fourth in a race dominated by Dafne Schippers of the Netherlands.

Schippers retained her world title, leaving Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast to settle for another hair's breadth silver.

With Olympic champion Elaine Thompson opting not to race the 200m and Tori Bowie pulling out after winning the 100m, things had looked easier for Schippers but she had to use every inch of her strength to hold off Ta Lou and win in 22.05 seconds.

The Ivorian had lost the 100m final by one hundredth of a second after failing to dip on the line and though she did lean this time she was just behind Schippers in 22.08, still a national record.

Shaunae Miller-Uibo, who stumbled in sight of gold and slipped to fifth in the 400m final, this time produced a barnstorming last 30 metres to overhaul 21-year-old home hope Dina Asher-Smith in 22.15.

Meanwhile, Lynsey Sharp will run in the 800 metres final at the World Championships after British Athletics won an appeal against her disqualification.

The 27-year-old was kicked out after pushing Charlene Lipsey when their arms interlocked on the line in the semi-final to initially deny her the chance of racing in Sunday's final.

But British Athletics' appeal was upheld and Sharp, who was taken away in tears, will run in the final as a fastest loser.

Her time of one minute 59.47 seconds was fast enough but Sharp faced an anxious wait after being in breach of rule 163.2.

"As far as I'm concerned, I can't remember anything different to any other race I've been in," she told BBC Radio 5 live sports extra before the appeal result.

"There have definitely been times I've been affected more than I affected anyone in that race. I'll have to go back and look at it.

"I've been in a lot of scrappy races this year and would put my hands up and say I did something, but I honestly can't remember anything.

"I got kicked in the heats - it's part of middle distance running. I was so desperate to get there, I was ready to hit the floor, I didn't intentionally run into her."