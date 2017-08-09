World Athletics Championships 2017: Isaac Makwala to run 200m individual time trial in bid to get into semi-finals

Isaac Makwala will need to run a time of 20.53 seconds or faster to advance: Getty Images

Isaac Makwala will run an individual time-trial on Wednesday night in a bid to reach the men's 200m final at the World Athletics Championships in London.

The Botswanan sprinter was expected to be one of the main contenders for both the 400m and the 200m but was barred from running in the 400m final on Tuesday night on public health grounds.

Makwala, 30, claimed he was not ill despite organisers disqualifying him as they attempted to contain an outbreak of norovirus.





As a result he also missed the 200m heats.

He subsequently hit out at organisers, claiming that they wanted South African rival Wayde Van Niekerk to win.

"There is something fishy they do not want to tell us," Makwala told the BBC.

"It is not that I was sick, there is something more to it.

"How can they just look at you and see you are sick? If they had tested me I would not have that problem, but they just assumed.

"Usain Bolt is out now so the IAAF wants someone to be the face of athletics."

But the runner has won a reprieve with the IAAF explaining that he had been declared fit to run.

"Given his quarantine period expired ... and following a medical examination which has declared him fit to compete, we have agreed under our existing rules that assuming he makes the qualification time, he will run in the 200m semi-final round this evening," the governing body said in a statement.

Makwala will run in Lane 7, the same lane that was left empty on Monday night. He will need to run in 20.53 seconds or faster to advance.