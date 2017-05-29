World-class Lions ready for New Zealand, says Farrell

"It's a brilliant squad." Owen Farrell believes the British and Irish Lions are ready for New Zealand.

England playmaker Owen Farrell played down concerns the British and Irish Lions would be underprepared for the tour of New Zealand.

Lions begin their 10-match tour on Saturday against the New Zealand Barbarians, just three days after arriving in the country.

But despite the minimal preparation, England star Farrell said Warren Gatland's squad would be ready for their gruelling schedule.

"It's a brilliant squad that's going out there and one full of world-class players," he said, via The Guardian.

"If we get that right and make sure we're on the same page as quick as possible then I think this squad will challenge anyone.

"It's a tough challenge for the squad. They're the best team in the world so to go down there and play in their back garden is a massive challenge.

"Their Super Rugby teams are on fire at the minute so they'll be a big test."

The All Blacks have only lost a series once – in 1971 – to Lions, who have six matches before their opener against the world champions.

Farrell said Lions would need to use the time they had wisely, including off the field.

"It's not just the time you put in on the pitch, there's plenty of time off it to ensure you're in a good place to be prepared for what's coming up," he said.

"Some lads are going to have some catching up to do, but we'll be on the same page. There is not loads and loads to learn."