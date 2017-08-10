World-class Pochettino the right manager for Barkley - Rose

The left-back hopes to see his England team-mate make the move to Spurs this summer despite reported interest from Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose believes Mauricio Pochettino is the right manager to help Ross Barkley fulfil his potential.

The 23-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a departure from Everton during the transfer window, with Spurs leading the chase to sign him.

However, Everton and Tottenham are yet to agree a deal for him, leading to reports that Chelsea are set to swoop in.

But Rose believes there is only one manager who can get the best out of his England team-mate and says Barkley teaming up with fellow England internationals Harry Kane, Dele Alli and himself would be a great deal for all involved.

“Mauricio is a world-class manager and I can only voice my opinion," he told The Sun.

“But hearing Ross might be available, well, I have played with and against Ross and bringing him through the door, in itself, would be a huge boost.

“I’m a huge fan. In terms of physical stature, right and left foot and trying to get him off the ball - he’s like Mousa Dembele.

"If Ross wants to push on to the next level, Mauricio Pochettino is the best manager to do that - just look how many players he has got into the England squad."

Barkley scored five and set up six Premier League goals last season. His tally of 84 chances created, according to Opta, was beaten by only four players in the English top-flight.