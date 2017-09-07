When is the World Cup 2018 draw? Date, TV channel, stream & guide

Time is ticking down on qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, with the draw for the tournament now just months away.

As the field of potential teams heading to next summer's competition continues to thin, preparations are well underway in Moscow for the event that will determine who faces who in the group stage.

It can be a complicated process with all of the pots, seeds and various other rules and regulations involved, but we have all the details you need to know.

WHEN IS THE WORLD CUP DRAW?

View photos FIFA World Cup 2014 draw More

The draw for the group stage of the 2018 World Cup will take place on Friday, December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace inside the Moscow Kremlin.

The State Kremlin Palace was originally built on the orders of Nikita Khrushchev for Communist Party meetings, but since the fall of the Soviet Union it has become a concert hall.

The Kremlin as a whole is a fortified complex in Moscow that includes the residence of Vladimir Putin, the President of the Russian Federation.

A FIFA spokesperson told the Press Association: "This prestigious entertainment venue with a capacity of 6,000 spectators has hosted many international and locally renowned artists in the past, as well as traditional ballets and operas."

HOW CAN I WATCH THE WORLD CUP DRAW?

View photos Germany World Cup 2014 More

The World Cup draw will be available to watch live on television and is also likely to be streamed on FIFA.com.

Exact broadcasting details have not yet been confirmed, but it is probable that most tournament rights holders will show the draw live. In the UK, that is both the BBC and ITV and in the US, Fox have the rights in English and Telemundo in Spanish.

HOW DOES THE WORLD CUP DRAW WORK?

View photos FIFA World Cup 2014 draw More

