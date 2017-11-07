World Cup 2018 kits: adidas unveil new designs for Spain, Germany and Russia

After scraping through qualification, Argentina's new shirt for the 2018 World Cup pays tribute to the national team's 125 year anniversary by subtly incorporating laurels, a key element of the Argentinian coat of arms and the AFA crest, into the iconic blue and white stripes.

There are two gold stars above the badge in celebration of the country’s two FIFA World Cup wins.

Spain

Spain won the World Cup for the first time in 2010 Credit: Adidas More

La Rojo's home shirt pays homage to one of the country’s most famous shirts, the jersey worn at the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

It features a dynamic line graphic design consisting of diamonds in red, yellow and blue down the right-hand side of the shirt.

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata models Spain's new home shirt Credit: Spain More

According to adidas, the diamonds represent the speed, energy and style of football that’s become so associated with the national team.

Germany

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos wears Germany's new home shirt for the first time Credit: Adidas More

World Cup holders will wear a modern interpretation of one of the country’s most memorable shirts from the 1990 tournament.

The new jersey builds on this classic design with an improved and reworked performance silhouette featuring dropped shoulder cut lines. It’s constructed of a two-fabric component collar with the words “Die Mannschaft” on the reverse of the neck.

Mesut Ozil looking more at ease in his national team shirt Credit: Adidas More

A gold World Cup winner badge features on the front of the jersey and a special sign-off on the inside of the collar pays homage to the link between the new kit and the kit of the 90s.

Colombia

James Rodriguez wears Colombia's World Cup shirt for the first time Credit: Adidas More

Another throwback to a 90s classic.

The shirt features a sign-off on the back of the neck which reads “UNIDOS POR UN PAIS” (United as one Nation).

Juan Cuadrado Credit: Adidas More

Belgium

Belgium's 2018 design is a throwback to their World Cup 1984 shirt Credit: Adidas More

Belgium's new home shirt pays homage to their World Cup 1984 design, featuring red and yellow argyle patterning across the chest.

The badge is positioned in the centre of the shirt with adidas' logo on the right-hand side.

Michy Batshuayi models Belgium's new shirt Credit: Adidas More

Mexico

West Ham's Javier Hernandez in Mexico's new home shirt Credit: Adidas More

Javier Hernandez and co will be wearing this simple but eye-catching green number as El Tri prepare to take part in their 16th World Cup finals.

Japan

The likes of Shinji Kagawa and Maya Yoshida will be wearing this new Japan jersey based on the traditional craftsmanship of Sashiko stitching technique, which is made by white rough threads on an indigo-dyed base.

Shinji Kagawa models Japan's new home shirt Credit: Adidas More

The kit features a new shade of blue with hues of red and white in representation of the national flag.

A sign-off on the reverse of the neck area celebrates important moments of JFA's football history.

Russia

The tournament hosts will wear a home kit that is a modern interpretation of the jersey worn by the Soviet Union during the 1988 Olympic Games, where the team won Gold.

A sign-off on the back of the neck features the Russian flag, the Russian eagle and the wording “Вместе К Победе”, translating to “Victory-Bound as One”.