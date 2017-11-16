World Cup 2018 kits: Spain, Germany & what all the teams will wear in Russia

The World Cup is just over six months away and the finalists will soon know their opponents with the group stage draw set to take place at the beginning of December.

Come June next year, an array of colourful kits will be beamed into living rooms around the globe, prompting admiration, intrigue and, no doubt, confusion.

The World Cup has been the stage for some iconic jerseys over the years and 2018 is sure to be no different.

With the full line-up of teams almost complete, Goal takes a look at what we know about what each team will be wearing when they take to the field at the biggest competition in the world.

Argentina will wear their traditional striped Albiceleste - white and sky blue - design for the World Cup.

Adidas have largely delved into the past when tailoring new looks for the national teams it is working with and the Argentina jersey is no different.

It is inspired by the shirt worn by the team in their successful 1993 Copa America campaign, but the Adidas stripes on the shoulders are black instead of white.

AUSTRALIA

Tim Cahill Australia More

Australia were one of the last teams to qualify for the World Cup and have yet to release a new kit for the tournament, but it is expected to follow one of Nike's new designs.

It is unlikely to deviate much from the Socceroos' current home kit, which is made up of different shades of yellow with strips of green on the sides and collar.

The new kit will probably be released in Spring of 2018 in the lead up to the tournament.

BELGIUM

World Cup 2018 kit Belgium home More

The Belgium kit for the 2018 World Cup is produced by Adidas and it is based on the design of the team's famous Euro '84 jersey.

The home kit is predominantly red and a retro pattern, which includes some yellow and black, features horizontally across the chest. At its centre lies the badge of the Royal Belgian Football Association.

BRAZIL

Neymar Brazil 2017 More

The Brazil kit for the World Cup has not been released yet and it is expected to be launched in March 2018.

It will be made by Nike and, according to reports, the new home kit will feature a different shade of yellow to the one that has been used in recent editions, with a brighter look in store.

COLOMBIA

World Cup 2018 kit Colombia home More

Colombia's kit for the 1990 World Cup served as the primary inspiration for the latest edition that will be worn by James Rodriguez & Co. as they strive for glory in Russia.

One of Adidas' batch, the home kit is yellow with red and blue diagonal lines featuring at the sides. The famous three stripes are on the shoulders, but they are navy instead of red.

COSTA RICA

Bryan Ruiz Costa Rica More

New Balance will produce Costa Rica's kits for the World Cup 2018, but it is likely that they won't be unveiled until next year.

There may be a change from the current design, which is mostly red and features a large diagonal sash across the front with blue trims.

CROATIA

Luka Modric Croatia European Qualifiers More

Croatia will participate in the World Cup for the fifth time when they go to Russia next year, meaning that their iconic chequered kit will be on display.

The all-over red and white design, which has been in use since the team first came into existence, is not expected to alter too much.

DENMARK

Christian Eriksen Denmark More

Denmark have a long association with Hummel and recently renewed their relationship with the native sportswear manufacturer in 2016 after a 12-year spell in Adidas gear.

A new kit for the World Cup has yet to be released and it is unclear when it will be revealed, but one thing is almost guaranteed: it will feature the famous red and white chevrons on the arms.

The current Danish home kit is predominantly red, with a sprinkling of white, while the away jersey is mostly white with a dash of red.

EGYPT

Egypt shirt More

Egypt's kit for the World Cup will be made by Adidas and it has changed somewhat from the previous edition.

The home kit is predominantly red and features a subtle chequered fabric. However, unlike its predecessor, the black colouring on the shoulders and arms has been dramatically reduced.

Adidas' three stripes frame the jersey at the sides and are white in colour.

ENGLAND

Harry Kane England More

The England kits for the World Cup have not yet been officially revealed but they will be produced by Nike and minor alterations are expected.

Nike's kit designs in the last number of seasons have generally favoured a plain approach and that is set to be the case for England at the World Cup. The home jersey will, of course, be mainly white and the away jersey is expected to be red.

Reports have suggested that the new England home kit will be somewhat different to the current edition, with the shoulders and arms reverting to white, while a subtle St George cross may be incorporated on the chest.

FRANCE

Antoine Griezmann France Wales More

The France jerseys for the 2018 World Cup have not been officially revealed yet, but there are expected to be some changes to the current two-tone Nike design.

Reports have suggested that, while two shades of blue will be used, the home jersey will now feature slim hoops with a darker blue more dominant.

GERMANY

World Cup 2018 kit Germany home More

Germany will be wearing a new Adidas 1990-themed kit for the World Cup. The white home jersey is a reimagination of the shirt worn by the 1990 World Cup winning team and features a design across the chest. However, unlike the inspiration, the new version is black and grey instead of the colours of the German flag.

Adidas' three stripes adorn the shoulders and, as reigning champions, Germany's kit will also have a FIFA World Cup winners badge emblazoned on the chest.

ICELAND

Ari Freyr Skulason Iceland More

Iceland are making their first ever World Cup appearance in 2018 so it is likely that they will have an all-new kit designed for the occasion.

Their kits are produced by the Italian manufacturer Errea and, if we are to take previous kit launches as an indication of when they will be launched, they should be released next March.

IRAN

Sardar Azmoun Iran More

Adidas produce Iran's kits and we were given a look at how they will look at the World Cup in their September qualifier against Syria.

They began the qualification campaign with a design that featured an Asiatic cheetah on the front, but they have changed to a plain design ahead of the tournament.

The home jersey is all white, with red trimmings on the collar and the Adidas stripes at the sides.

JAPAN

World Cup 2018 kit Japan home More

The new Japan kit for the World Cup 2018 is produced by Adidas, but it does not follow the brand's trend towards emulating retro looks for the upcoming tournament.

The home kit is dark blue and it features broken vertical lines on the torso that is part of a design that is supposed to recall the look of traditional samurai apparel.

Adidas' famous three stripes are on the shoulders and they are white. Above the Japan Football Association badge is the flag of Japan.

MEXICO

World Cup 2018 kit Mexico home More

Mexico's kit for the World Cup 2018 is made by Adidas and it is one of a number of designs that draws inspiration from the past.

In this case, the home jersey is modelled on the team's look at the World Cup 1994. It is predominantly a dark green colour, with small flashes of white on the arms, collar and, of course, the three stripes.

It also features a mirrored design on the sides in a lighter shade of green, which harks back to the 1990s.

MOROCCO

Mbark Boussoufa of Morocco More

Morocco have been with Adidas since 2012 and it looks likely that they will remain with the German suppliers for the World Cup, but no new kit has yet been revealed.

The Atlas Lions' current home kit is mostly red with green featuring on the shoulders in a nod to the colours on the nation's flag. Given that it is their first World Cup in 20 years, Adidas could potentially look to their 1998 kit, which was mostly green, for inspiration.

NIGERIA

Alexander Iwobi Javier Macherano Nigeria Argentina More

Nigeria will have their kits for the World Cup manufactured by Nike and they are expected to be launched early in 2018.

As with the majority of Nike kits from 2016 on, Nigeria's current style for their home kit is a two-tone green and it remains to be seen whether that will be kept, but is likely that there will be subtle alterations.

PANAMA

Christian Pulisic Anibal Godoy USA Panama 03282017 More

Like Iceland, Panama are making their World Cup debut after they finished third in the CONCACAF qualiifying. New Balance make their kits and, as with the Costa Rica kit, Panama's new look is expected to be officially launched in 2018.

Their current home kit is predominantly red with blue on the shoulders and a smattering of white stripes on the arms and sides.

PERU

Peru World Cup playoff More

Peru were the last team to book their place at the World Cup as they overcame New Zealand in the inter-confederatinal play-offs.

Their current suppliers are Umbro, but they are set to change to Marathon from 2018 on. That deal is officially set to come into effect from 2018 on, so the World Cup in June could see an outing in the new gear.

Peru's home kit has become an iconic symbol for the country with the thick red sash crossing a white base since the 1930s. Considering its status, the sash is here to stay, but we will have to wait and see.

POLAND

Robert Lewandowski Poland Euro 2016 More

Nike will produce Poland's kits for the World Cup, but the new edition has not yet been unveiled.

While Adidas has released a spate of new kits already, the expectation is that Nike will launch their World Cup kits early in 2018.

The Poland kit is likely to follow the same style, with an all-white shirt dotted with small bits of red. The away kit, then, is likely to be mainly red.

PORTUGAL

Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal More

Portugal will have their World Cup kits produced by long-time partner Nike and they are expected to be officially launched at the beginning of 2018.

Nike is set to abandon their two-tone style that was used by a host of nations and teams in the past couple of years and, in Portugal's case the logo may change to white from gold.

Their current away jersey is a striking teal colour, but reports have suggested that it will revert to white, which was used at the last World Cup.

RUSSIA

World Cup 2018 kit Russia home More

Russia are hosting the World Cup and they have launched a brand new home kit to mark the occasion.

It is produced by Adidas and has a red base with a white v-neck collar. As well as white stripes on the shoulders, there are also diagonal white blocks running from the arms to the torso.

The away kit has not yet been released and it could be early 2018 before we get our first look.

SAUDI ARABIA

Abdullah Otayf Saudi Arabia 2017 More

Nike are set to produce Saudi Arabia's kits for the World Cup in Russia, but, as with the manufacturers' other partners, we may have to wait until next year to get a glimpse.

The current Saudi Arabia home kit is quite similar in style to Poland's, in that it is mostly white, with black instead of red colouring. Their jersey numbers are green though, in a nod to the country's flag.

SENEGAL

Opa Ngette Senegal 2017 More

Senegal wore a number of different kits during the qualification stage of the World Cup, with both Puma and Romai outfits appearing.

They wore a Romai kit, which featured a multi-coloured lion, in their last outing, but it remains to be seen what manufacturer will produce their kits for the tournament in Russia.

Some reports have suggested that they will switch to Nike for the World Cup finals, but we will have to wait and see.

SERBIA

Aleksandar Mitrovic Serbia More

Serbia will be kitted out in Umbro gear at the World Cup in Russia, but a new shirt has yet to be released ahead of the tournament.

The Eagles went for an all-red look for the qualification stage, with a large white collar and white trims on the sleeves. Their away jersey was all-white, but it had a different collar to the home one.

SOUTH KOREA

Heung-min Son South Korea 2017 More

South Korea are one of the teams who have Nike as their kit manufacturers and, as such, we do not know what their World Cup kits look like yet.

The design is unlikely to deviate too much though and red will be the dominant colour on the home jersey, with white and a smidge of blue on the away.

SPAIN

World Cup 2018 kit Spain home More

One of Adidas' main partners at the World Cup, Spain's new home kit looks to the past and it inspired by the nation's 1994 kit.

The jersey's main colour is red, naturally, but on the right side there is a colourful yellow, blue and red design that stretches from top to bottom.

We don't know what the new away jersey will look like and whether it too will incorporate a retro design.

SWEDEN

Sweden home kit 2017-18 More

Sweden wore their new kit when they shocked the world by knocking Italy out of the World Cup play-offs to book their place at the tournament.

Made by Adidas, it is a simple design with a yellow base and blue incorporated in the collar and at the sides, as well as in the logo.

As with the rest of Adidas' new kit launches, the away version is expected to be revealed early in 2018.

SWITZERLAND

Granit Xhaka Switzerland 2017 More

Switzerland wore their new Puma home kit in their World Cup play-off clash against Northern Ireland and it is somewhat of a departure from their previous edition.

There is more red on the jersey, with the white shoulders gone and, interestingly, the front incorporates a design based on a topographical map of Switzerland, with the Matterhorn situated directly above the heart.

We do not know what the away jersey looks like yet, but it is likely to feature some changes.

TUNISIA

Ghaylane Chaalali Aimen Balbouli Tunisia 2017 More

Tunisia's kits are manufactured by German sportswear company Uhlsport and it remains to be seen whether a new kit will be introduced for the World Cup.

The current designs were adopted midway through qualifying and are slightly different from the original Uhlsport kits.

While their national flag is mainly red, Tunisia play in a predominantly white home kit with red featuring strongly on the collar and logos. Their away kit is normally red.

URUGUAY

Edinson Cavani Uruguay Venezuela World Cup qualifying More

German sportswear giant will make the kits for Uruguay, but, while they have released some of their other partners' new looks, they have not done so for La Celeste.

Uruguay's home kit is traditionally sky blue with a combination of black and it will be interesting to see what approach is taken with the new version when you consider the unique details on Puma's Switzerland home kit.

The current Uruguay away kit is normally white, but red has also been used in the past.