World Cup 2018 play-off draw: When is it and how does it all work?

Northern Ireland secured their spot in the play-offs after finishing runners-up to Germany in Group C: Getty Images

The World Cup qualifiers are very nearly over and most of the lucky nine teams from Europe have secured their place at next summer’s tournament in Russia.

Joining them will be four others who will first have to overcome a play-off clash against fellow European rivals.

Eight out of the nine teams who finished runners-up in their group qualify for the two-legged ties, including the Republic of Ireland who beat Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium on Monday night to finish second in Group D. The runner-up with the fewest points misses out.

Here’s everything you need to know about the play-offs:

When is the draw?

The draw will be held in Zurich on Tuesday 17 October but Uefa have yet to announce a time.

What is the format?

The eight teams will be drawn into four pairs. The teams with the four highest Fifa rankings will be seeded for the draw.

When are the games?

The play-off first legs will be played between Thursday 9 and Saturday 11 November, with the second legs between Sunday 12 and Tuesday 14 November.

When is the World Cup draw?

The final draw for the tournament will be held in Moscow on Friday 1 December.

When is the World Cup?

The 2018 World Cup in Russia will start on 14 June and finish with the final in Moscow 15 July.