World Cup 2018 play-offs: Italy draw Sweden and Republic of Ireland face Denmark in UEFA ties

Italy have been drawn with Sweden and Republic of Ireland will face Denmark in UEFA's World Cup qualifying play-off matches in November.

The eight teams learned their fate in the final qualfying phase in Tuesday's draw, which also paired Northern Ireland against Switzerland, while Croatia take on Greece.

Sweden are looking to book a place in Russia 2018 after missing out on the last two editions of the tournament and host four-time winners Italy for the first leg of their tie.

The first team out of the pot, Northern Ireland, will have to navigate two legs against the Swiss to travel to a first World Cup finals since 1986. It could have been an easier tie as Michael O'Neill's side suffered a blow on Monday as the new FIFA world rankings confirmed that they had dropped below Denmark - meaning the latter team would be seeded in the draw at their expense.