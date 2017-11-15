World Cup 2018 pots: Who could England, Germany and Brazil draw in the group stage?

The draw for the 2018 World Cup takes place in Russia on December 1 and all the participants will soon be known.

A total of 32 teams will have their names thrown into the proverbial hat at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, but it is not just a straight open draw.

Teams are divided into seeding pots, which has the effect of keeping teams of the same level apart at the first stage of the finals.

The ins and outs of the pots and group stage draw can be a little complicated, but Goal has broken it down.

WHAT ARE THE POTS FOR THE WORLD CUP DRAW?

The 32 teams that qualify for the World Cup are divided into four pots for the purposes of the draw.

Each pot contains eight teams ranked according to their FIFA ranking for October 2017 and teams in the same pot cannot be drawn against one another in the group stage.