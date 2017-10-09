World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia, who is close and could Argentina actually miss out?

Argentina are facing a real test to make the World Cup finals in Russia next year - REUTERS

With the World Cup 2018 qualifying stages drawing to a close, Telegraph Sport looks at which teams will definitely feature in the Dec draw for the competition in Russia next summer, who could still make it and who will definitely miss out.

Which countries have qualified?

Almost half of the 32 teams that will contest next summer's World Cup final – 14 – have now secured their qualification spots.

Russia - The hosts qualified when they won the chance to host the competition back in Dec 2010. Brazil - CONMEBOL round robin winners, qualified way back on March 28, 2017 Iran - AFC third round group A winners Japan - AFC third round group B winners South Korea - runners up to Iran in Group A Saudi Arabia - runners up in Group B Mexico - North and central America and Caribbean round 5 winners Belgium - Uefa group H winners (first European team) who qualified on Sept 3 Germany - Sealed their place as Group C winners after beating Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast England - Gareth Southgate's side beat Slovenia at Wembley to secure their spot in Russia as winners of Group F Poland - Poland became to fourth European team to qualify having dropped points in just two games in Group E Costa Rica - Reached their fourth World Cup finals with a game remaining from their CONCACAF qualification group Nigeria - Became the first side from Africa to reach Russia and have now missed just one tournament – Germany 2006 – since first qualifying 1994 Egypt - Mohamed Salah scored twice to send the north Africans into their first finals since 1990

Who could still qualify?

Europe

How many qualify? The top team in each group qualifies for Russia, with the eight best runners-up (from the nine groups) going into four play-offs. The four winners of the two-legged play-offs will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, making a total of 13 teams.

Qualified: None

None Eliminated: Belarus, Bulgaria and Luxembourg

With just one game remaining, Euro 2016 runners-up France are top of the group with 20 points and lead a Zlatan Ibrahimovic-less Sweden, who have done better than expected, by one point.

Holland have continued their surprising poor form in recent years and are third with 16 points and will more than likely miss out on claiming a play-off spot. Bulgaria, Belarus and Luxembourg all failed to qualify.

Qualified: None

None Eliminated: Andorra, Faroe Islands, Hungary and Latvia

Switzerland have impressed, winning all of their games and are top with 27 points. They are closely followed by Euro 2016 winners Portugal with 24 points.

The two are guaranteed automatic qualification or a play-off spot, and that will be decided in the final match of qualification. The two sides face each other on Oct 10 in their final match; in which Portugal are likely to need a win by more than two goals as Switzerland currently lead their head-to-head record with a 2-0 win when they met in Sept 2016.

Qualified: Germany

Germany Play-off spot: Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland Eliminated: Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Norway and San Marino

Holders Germany qualified with 30 points having won all 10 of their qualifiers while Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side qualified for a play-off place leaving them just 180 minutes away from their first World Cup finals fro 32 years.