World Cup 2018: Who has qualified for Russia, who still has games to play and which countries are in the play-offs?

With the World Cup qualifying stages drawing to a close, Telegraph Sport looks at which teams will definitely feature in the December draw for the competition in Russia next summer, who could still make it and who will definitely miss out.

Over half of the 32 teams that will contest next summer's World Cup final – 23 – have now secured their qualification spots.

Europe

How many qualify? The top team in each group qualifies for Russia, with the eight best runners-up (from the nine groups) going into four play-offs. The four winners of the two-legged play-offs will qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, making a total of 13 teams.

Qualified: France

Play-off spot: Sweden

Eliminated: Belarus, Bulgaria, Holland and Luxembourg





France secured their ticket toe the World Cup finals after Didier Deschamps's side beat Belarus in the final game of their qualification campaign in Paris, while Sweden took the play-off spot.

Belarus, Bulgaria, Holland and Luxembourg all failed to qualify.

Qualified:Portugal

Play-off spot: Switzerland

Eliminated: Andorra, Faroe Islands, Hungary and Latvia





European champions Portugal beat Switzerland 2-0 in Lisbon to progress to the World Cup finals as winners of Group B, while the Swiss must go into the play-offs after finishing second on the same points as Fernando Santos's side.

Andorra, Faroe Islands, Hungary and Latvia failed to qualify.

Qualified:Germany

Play-off spot: Northern Ireland

Eliminated: Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Norway and San Marino





Holders Germany qualified with 30 points having won all 10 of their games in Group C while Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland side claimed a play-off place leaving them just 180 minutes away from their first World Cup finals for 32 years.

Neither Azerbaijan, Czech Republic, Norway or San Marino will be in Russia for the World Cup.

Qualified: Serbia

Play-off spot: Ireland

Eliminated: Austria, Georgia, Moldova and Wales





Serbia finished top of their group with 19 points, leapfrogging Wales at the last. Chris Coleman's 'golden generation' failed to reach a play-off place after losing to Ireland at home in their final match of the qualifying campaign. James McClean's strike was enough to send Martin O'Neill's team through to the play-offs.

Austria, Georgia and Moldova all also missed out on qualifying for the finals.

Qualified:Poland

Play-off spot: Denmark

Eliminated: Armenia, Kazakhstan, Montenegro and Romania





Poland qualified with 25 points having dropped points in just two games while Denmark managed to take the play-off spot ahead of Montenegro who joined Armenia, Kazakhstan and Romania in being eliminated.

Qualified:England

Eliminated: Lithuania, Malta, Scotland, Slovakia and Slovenia



England qualified for Russia following an unbeaten – though largely uninspiring – qualifying campaign in which they won eight games and drew twice.

Qualified: Spain

Play-off spot: Italy

Eliminated: Albania, Israel, Liechtenstein and Macedonia





Spain, the 2010 winners, qualified with a game remaining while Italy claimed a play-off spot. Albania, Israel, Liechtenstein and Macedonia all failed to qualify.

Qualified: Belgium

Play-off spot: Greece

Eliminated: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia and Gibraltar





Belgium were the first European team to qualify with 22 points from eight games while 2004 European champions Greece guaranteed a play-off spot after beating Gibraltar 4-0 in their final game of their qualification campaign.

Bosnia-Herzegovina, Cyprus, Estonia and Gibraltar all failed to qualify.

Qualified:Iceland

Play-off spot: Croatia

Eliminated: Finland, Kosovo, Turkey and Ukraine





Iceland got the job done and qualified for their first ever World Cup by beating Kosovo – who have earned just one point – 2-0 in their final match of the group. Croatia claimed a play-off spot. Finland, Kosovo, Turkey and Ukraine did not.

How are the play-off spots determined?

As Uefa say: "The eight runners-up with the best record against the teams first, third, fourth and fifth in their groups proceed to play-offs to decide the remaining four European berths."

In effect, there are nine teams vying for eight play-off spots, with records determined by removing results against the teams that finished bottom of each group. A draw takes place in Oct to determine opponents.

The two-legged ties take place in early Nov. The winners of the four ties go to Russia next summer.

What is happening in other football confederations?

Africa (CAF)

How many qualify? The five group winners will qualify for the World Cup 2018.

Group A

Teams:Tunisia, DR Congo, Guinea, Libya

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Guinea and Libya





Tunisia have won four of their five games so far and are followed by DR Congo, on 10 points from five games. Guinea and Libya both have three points and can no longer qualify.

Group B

Teams: Nigeria, Zambia, Cameroon, Algeria

Qualified: Nigeria

Eliminated: Algeria, Cameroon and Zambia





Nigeria became the first African side to reach Russia after beating Zambia 1-0 in their penultimate qualifier. The Super Eagles have now missed just one tournament – Germany 2006 – since making their World Cup debut in 1994.

Group C

Teams: Ivory Coast, Morocco, Gabon, Mali

Qualified: None

Eliminated: Gabon and Mali





Morocco lead the way with just one game remaining, Ivory Coast are second one point off the lead. Both sides meet each other on Nov 6 in what will act as a World Cup play-off with a ticket to Russia up for grabs.

Group D

Teams: Burkina Faso, Senegal, South Africa, Cape Verde

Qualified: None

Eliminated: None





Senegal lead the group having played just four games and are two points ahead of second-placed Burkina Faso. Cape Verde are third with six points from five games while South Africa are bottom, though have two games to play in the tightest of groups.

Group E

Teams: Egypt, Uganda, Ghana, Congo Qualified: Egypt

Eliminated: Congo, Ghana and Uganda



Egypt qualified with a game to play after Mohamed Salah scored a late, late winner against Congo to end a near 30-year wait for Africa's most successful team.

Asia (AFC)

Who qualifies? The two group winners and two runners-up will qualify for Russia 2018. The third-place teams of each group advance to round four. The winner of the two third placed teams will then advance to the intercontinental play-off.

Group A

Teams: Iran, South Korea, Syria, Uzbekistan, China, Qatar

Qualified: Iran, South Korea

Eliminated: China, Qatar, Syria, Uzbekistan





Iran are the group winners and have qualified alongside South Korea. Syria reached the play-of, though lost the two-legged affair against Australia to see their World Cup hopes shattered.

Group B

Teams: Japan, Saudi Arabia, Australia, UAE, Iraq, Thailand

Qualified: Japan, Saudi Arabia

Advance to intercontinental play-off: Australia

Eliminated: UAE, Iraq and Thailand







Japan and Saudi Arabia have made the World Cup, while Australia have reached the intercontinental play-off where they will play Honduras after beating Syria over two legs.

North, Central America and Caribbean (CONCACAF)

Who qualifies? The top three qualify, while fourth place advances to an inter-confederation play-off.

Teams: Costa Rica, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Trinidad and Tobago, USA

Qualified: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

Advance to intercontinental play-off: Honduras

Eliminated: Trinidad and Tobago, USA







Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama all qualified while USA missed out following a shock defeat to Trinidad and Tobago in the final game of their qualification campaign. Honduras will play Australia in an intercontinental play-off for a place in the finals.

Oceania (OFC)

How many qualify? One, maybe. The winners of two three-team groups face each other in a two-legged tie. The winner of that will face the fifth place team from CONMEBOL over two legs to decide who goes through.

Teams: New Zealand, New Caledonia, Fiji, Solomon Islands, Tahiti, Papua New Guinea Qualified: New Zealand (to face 5th place CONMEBOL team)

Group winners New Zealand and Solomon Islands played each other over two legs, with New Zealand winning. They will play Peru, the fifth-place CONMEBOL team, in November to determine who goes to Russia.

South America (CONMEBOL)

How many qualify? The top four teams from the single group of 10 will qualify, with the fifth placed team advancing to the intercontinental play-off (against New Zealand).

Teams: Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela

Qualified: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay

Intercontinental play-off spot: Peru

Eliminated: Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador, Paraguay and Venezuela







Brazil qualified comfortably after topping their table with 41 points having lost just one game. Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay also qualified while Peru finished fifth to reach the intercontinental play-offs where they will play New Zealand.