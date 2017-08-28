World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Which teams have qualified for the finals in Russia?

The field of potential teams for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is slimming, with some countries booking their spots and others falling out of the qualification race.

We have now entered the final straight of qualification for next summer's tournament, with the draw for the group stages at the finals set to take place on December 1.

As that date nears, Goal will have all the information you need to know as new nations confirm their places at the tournament. This is our complete guide to the qualification spots, the teams that have confirmed their attendance in Russia and those that could join them.

1. World Cup lineup in full

2. AFC (Asia) qualification
2a. Qualified
2b. In contention
2c. Eliminated

3. CAF (Africa) qualification
3a. Qualified
3b. In contention
3c. Eliminated

4. CONCACAF (North America) qualification
4a. Qualified
4b. In contention
4c. Eliminated

5. CONMEBOL (South America) qualification
5a. Qualified
5b. In contention
5c. Eliminated

6. OFC (Oceania) qualification
6a. Qualified
6b. In contention
6c. Eliminated

7. UEFA (Europe) qualification
7a. Qualified
7b. In contention
7c. Eliminated

THE WORLD CUP 2018 LINEUP IN FULL

Russia Confederations Cup

Below is a list of the teams that have qualified for the World Cup in 2018 and the qualification spots still to be filled.

Country Qualification place
Russia Hosts
Brazil CONMEBOL top four
Iran AFC Third Round Group A winners
TBC AFC Third Round Group A runners up
TBC AFC Third Round Group B top two
TBC AFC Third Round Group B top two
TBC AFC fifth place vs CONCACAF fourth place play-off
TBC CAF Group A winners
TBC CAF Group B winners
TBC CAF Group C winners
TBC CAF Group D winners
TBC CAF Group E winners
TBC CONCACAF Fifth Round top three
TBC CONCACAF Fifth Round top three
TBC CONCACAF Fifth Round top three
TBC CONMEBOL top four
TBC CONMEBOL top four
TBC CONMEBOL top four
TBC CONMEBOL fifth place vs OFC first place play-off
TBC UEFA Group A winners
TBC UEFA Group B winners
TBC UEFA Group C winners
TBC UEFA Group D winners
TBC UEFA Group E winners
TBC UEFA Group F winners
TBC UEFA Group G winners
TBC UEFA Group H winners
TBC UEFA Group I winners
TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners
TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners
TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners
TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners

AFC (ASIA) QUALIFICATION

South Korea World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualification in Asia is split into three rounds plus play-offs.

In the first round, the 12 teams ranked 35th-46th within the continent play in a two-legged knockout round, with the six winners advancing.

In the second round, those six teams join the teams ranked 1st-34th in eight groups of five teams that play each other home and away. The eight group winners and four best runners up advance to the third round and also qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup.

In the third round, the 12 remaining teams are drawn into two groups of six. Again, they play each other home and away and the top two in each group qualify for the World Cup finals.

The third-placed teams in each group then play each other in a two-legged play-off, with the winner qualifying for another two-legged play-off against the fourth-placed team from North and Central America (CONCACAF). The winner of that tie qualifies for the World Cup finals.

Qualified:

Country AFC qualification place
Iran Third Round Group A winners

In contention:

Country Best possible AFC finish
South Korea Third Round Group A runners up
Uzbekistan Third Round Group A runners up
Syria Third Round Group A runners up
Qatar AFC fifth place (play-off winners)
China AFC fifth place (play-off winners)
Japan Third Round Group B winners
Saudi Arabia Third Round Group B winners
Australia Third Round Group B winners
United Arab Emirates Third Round Group B runners up

Eliminated:

Country AFC stage reached
Iraq Third Round
Thailand Third Round
Palestine Second Round
Malaysia Second Round
Timor-Leste Second Round
Jordan Second Round
Kyrgyzstan Second Round
Tajikistan Second Round
Bangladesh Second Round
Hong Kong Second Round
Maldives Second Round
Bhutan Second Round
Oman Second Round
Turkmenistan Second Round
Guam Second Round
India Second Round
Singapore Second Round
Afghanistan Second Round
Cambodia Second Round
Vietnam Second Round
Chinese Taipei Second Round
Indonesia Second Round
Lebanon Second Round
Kuwait Second Round
Myanmar Second Round
Laos Second Round
North Korea Second Round
Philippines Second Round
Bahrain Second Round
Yemen Second Round
Nepal First Round
Pakistan First Round
Mongolia First Round
Macau First Round
Brunei First Round
Sri Lanka First Round

CAF (AFRICA) QUALIFICATION

Gabon Africa Cup of Nations

World Cup qualification in Africa is split into three rounds.

The first round sees the 26 teams ranked 28th-53rd within the continent play in a two-legged knockout round, with the 13 winners advancing.

The second round follows the same format, with the 13 first-round winners joined by the teams ranked 1st-27th for a total of 40 teams. The 20 winners advance.

The third round sees those 20 teams divided into five groups of four, with each group winner qualifying for the World Cup finals.

Qualified:

None.

In contention:

Country Best possible CAF finish
DR Congo Third Round Group A winners
Tunisia Third Round Group A winners
Guinea Third Round Group A winners
Libya Third Round Group A winners
Nigeria Third Round Group B winners
Cameroon Third Round Group B winners
Zambia Third Round Group B winners
Algeria Third Round Group B winners
Ivory Coast Third Round Group C winners
Morocco Third Round Group C winners
Gabon Third Round Group C winners
Mali Third Round Group C winners
Burkina Faso Third Round Group D winners
South Africa Third Round Group D winners
Senegal Third Round Group D winners
Cape Verde Third Round Group D winners
Egypt Third Round Group E winners
Uganda Third Round Group E winners
Ghana Third Round Group E winners
Congo Third Round Group E winners

Eliminated:

Country CAF stage reached
Niger Second Round
Mauritania Second Round
Namibia Second Round
Ethiopia Second Round
Chad Second Round
Comoros Second Round
Swaziland Second Round
Botswana Second Round
Burundi Second Round
Liberia Second Round
Madagascar Second Round
Kenya Second Round
Tanzania Second Round
Sudan Second Round
Rwanda Second Round
Equatorial Guinea Second Round
Mozambique Second Round
Benin Second Round
Togo Second Round
Angola Second Round
Somalia First Round
South Sudan First Round
Gambia First Round
Sao Tome & Principe First Round
Sierra Leone First Round
Lesotho First Round
Djibouti First Round
Eritrea First Round
Seychelles First Round
Guinea-Bissau First Round
Central African Republic First Round
Mauritius First Round
Malawi First Round


CONCACAF (NORTH AMERICA) QUALIFICATION

USA World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualification in North and Central America is split into five rounds plus play-offs.

The first round sees the 14 teams ranked 22nd-35th within the continent play in a two-legged knockout round, with the seven winners advancing.

In the second round, those seven teams are joined by the 13 teams ranked ninth-20th for a total of 20 teams. They play in another two-legged knockout round, with the 10 winners advancing.

In the third round, those 10 teams are joined by the teams ranked seventh and eighth for a total of 12 teams. Again, they play in two-legged knockout ties, with the six winners going through.

The fourth round sees those six teams plus the six top-ranked teams on the continent divided into three groups of four. The teams in each group meet home and away and the top two teams in each group advance to the fifth round.

In the fifth round, the six remaining teams play home and away in one group. The top three countries qualify for the World Cup, and the fourth-place team goes into a play-off against the fifth-place team from Asia.

Qualified:

None.

In contention:

Country Best possible CONCACAF finish
Mexico Fifth Round winners
Costa Rica Fifth Round winners
United States Fifth Round winners
Panama Fifth Round winners
Honduras Fifth Round winners
Trinidad & Tobago Fifth Round winners

Eliminated:

Country CONCACAF stage reached
Canada Fourth Round
El Salvador Fourth Round
Haiti Fourth Round
Jamaica Fourth Round
Guatemala Fourth Round
Saint Vincent & the Grenadines Fourth Round
Curacao Third Round
Belize Third Round
Grenada Third Round
Nicaragua Third Round
Aruba Third Round
Antigua & Barbuda Third Round
Guyana Second Round
Saint Lucia Second Round
Puerto Rico Second Round
Dominica Second Round
Domincan Republic Second Round
Bermuda Second Round
Barbados Second Round
Saint Kitts & Nevis Second Round
Cuba Second Round
Suriname Second Round
Bahamas First Round
British Virgin Islands First Round
U.S. Virgin Islands First Round
Turks & Caicos Islands First Round
Anguilla First Round
Cayman Islands First Round
Montserrat First Round

CONMEBOL (SOUTH AMERICA) QUALIFICATION

Argentina World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualification in South America consists of only one round.

All of the continent's 10 teams play home and away in one group phase. The top four teams qualify for the World Cup finals, while the fifth team goes into a play-off against the best team from Oceania.

Qualified:

Country CONMEBOL qualification place
Brazil Top four

In contention:

Country Best possible CONMEBOL finish
Colombia First place
Uruguay First place
Chile First place
Argentina First place
Ecuador Second place
Peru Second place
Paraguay Second place

Eliminated:

Country CONMEBOL stage reached
Bolivia First Round
Venezuela First Round

OFC (OCEANIA) QUALIFICATION

New Zealand World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualification in Oceania is split into three rounds plus a play-off. It is the only continent not guaranteed to have a team at the finals.

In the first round, American Samoa, Cook Islands, Samoa and Tonga all face each other once in a group, with the group winner advancing to the second round.

The second round sees eight teams - seven new sides plus the first-round winner - split into two groups of four. The top three teams in each group reach the third round, and the top two in each group advance to the knockout stage of the OFC Nations Cup.

In the third round, the six remaining teams are divided into two groups of three. The teams in each group face each other home and away and the winners of each group advance to a final play-off tie.

The winners of the two-legged play-off tie face the fifth place team from South America over two legs for a place at the finals.

Qualified:

None.

In contention:

Country Best possible OFC finish
New Zealand Play-off winners
Solomon Islands Play-off winners

Eliminated:

Country OFC stage reached
New Caledonia Third Round
Fiji Third Round
Tahiti Third Round
Papua New Guinea Third Round
Samoa Second Round
Vanuatu Second Round
American Samoa First Round
Cook Islands First Round
Tonga First Round

UEFA (EUROPE) QUALIFICATION

Portugal World Cup qualifying

World Cup qualification in Europe consists of one round plus play-offs.

Initially, the 52 countries affiliated with UEFA (excluding hosts Russia) were drawn into seven groups of six teams and two groups of five teams. That later became nine groups of six teams when Kosovo and Gibraltar gained FIFA membership.

The winners of each group qualify for the World Cup finals.

The nine runners up are then ranked by the points they have earned against the teams ranked first to fifth in their group. The top eight teams based on that criteria are drawn into four home-and-away knockout ties, with the winners qualifying for the finals.

Qualified:

Country UEFA qualification place
Russia World Cup hosts

In contention:

Country Best possible UEFA finish
Sweden Group A winners
France Group A winners
Netherlands Group A winners
Bulgaria Group A winners
Belarus Group A winners
Switzerland Group B winners
Portugal Group B winners
Hungary Group B winners
Faroe Islands Play-off winners
Andorra Play-off winners
Latvia Play-off winners
Germany Group C winners
Northern Ireland Group C winners
Czech Republic Group C winners
Azerbaijan Group C winners
Norway Play-off winners
Serbia Group D winners
Republic of Ireland Group D winners
Wales Group D winners
Austria Group D winners
Georgia Group D winners
Moldova Group D winners
Poland Group E winners
Montenegro Group E winners
Denmark Group E winners
Romania Group E winners
Armenia Group E winners
Kazakhstan Play-off winners
England Group F winners
Slovakia Group F winners
Slovenia Group F winners
Scotland Group F winners
Lithuania Group F winners
Spain Group G winners
Italy Group G winners
Albania Group G winners
Israel Group G winners
Belgium Group H winners
Greece Group H winners
Bosnia & Herzegovina Group H winners
Cyprus Group H winners
Estonia Group H winners
Gibraltar Play-off winners
Croatia Group I winners
Iceland Group I winners
Turkey Group I winners
Ukraine Group I winners

Eliminated:

Country UEFA stage reached
Luxembourg First Round
San Marino First Round
Malta First Round
Macedonia First Round
Liechtenstein First Round
Finland First Round
Kosovo First Round

