World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Which teams have qualified for the finals in Russia?

The field of potential teams for the 2018 World Cup in Russia is slimming, with some countries booking their spots and others falling out of the qualification race.

We have now entered the final straight of qualification for next summer's tournament, with the draw for the group stages at the finals set to take place on December 1.

As that date nears, Goal will have all the information you need to know as new nations confirm their places at the tournament. This is our complete guide to the qualification spots, the teams that have confirmed their attendance in Russia and those that could join them.

1. World Cup lineup in full

2. AFC (Asia) qualification

2a. Qualified

2b. In contention

2c. Eliminated

3. CAF (Africa) qualification

3a. Qualified

3b. In contention

3c. Eliminated

4. CONCACAF (North America) qualification

4a. Qualified

4b. In contention

4c. Eliminated

5. CONMEBOL (South America) qualification

5a. Qualified

5b. In contention

5c. Eliminated

6. OFC (Oceania) qualification

6a. Qualified

6b. In contention

6c. Eliminated

7. UEFA (Europe) qualification

7a. Qualified

7b. In contention

7c. Eliminated

THE WORLD CUP 2018 LINEUP IN FULL

Below is a list of the teams that have qualified for the World Cup in 2018 and the qualification spots still to be filled.

Country Qualification place Russia Hosts Brazil CONMEBOL top four Iran AFC Third Round Group A winners TBC AFC Third Round Group A runners up TBC AFC Third Round Group B top two TBC AFC Third Round Group B top two TBC AFC fifth place vs CONCACAF fourth place play-off TBC CAF Group A winners TBC CAF Group B winners TBC CAF Group C winners TBC CAF Group D winners TBC CAF Group E winners TBC CONCACAF Fifth Round top three TBC CONCACAF Fifth Round top three TBC CONCACAF Fifth Round top three TBC CONMEBOL top four TBC CONMEBOL top four TBC CONMEBOL top four TBC CONMEBOL fifth place vs OFC first place play-off TBC UEFA Group A winners TBC UEFA Group B winners TBC UEFA Group C winners TBC UEFA Group D winners TBC UEFA Group E winners TBC UEFA Group F winners TBC UEFA Group G winners TBC UEFA Group H winners TBC UEFA Group I winners TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners TBC UEFA second-place play-off winners

AFC (ASIA) QUALIFICATION

World Cup qualification in Asia is split into three rounds plus play-offs.

In the first round, the 12 teams ranked 35th-46th within the continent play in a two-legged knockout round, with the six winners advancing.

In the second round, those six teams join the teams ranked 1st-34th in eight groups of five teams that play each other home and away. The eight group winners and four best runners up advance to the third round and also qualify for the 2019 Asian Cup.

In the third round, the 12 remaining teams are drawn into two groups of six. Again, they play each other home and away and the top two in each group qualify for the World Cup finals.

The third-placed teams in each group then play each other in a two-legged play-off, with the winner qualifying for another two-legged play-off against the fourth-placed team from North and Central America (CONCACAF). The winner of that tie qualifies for the World Cup finals.

