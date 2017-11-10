World Cup 2018 seeding: Pots, procedure & all you need to know ahead of the draw

The 2018 World Cup is just over six months away and all 32 finalists will soon be known as the last stages qualification reach a conclusion.

Before the tournament kicks off next June, the participating teams will be divided into eight groups by way of a draw and managers will then be able to begin preparing for their opponents.

Teams will be placed into seeding pots for the draw, which is set to take place in December.

With under a month to go, Goal takes a look at the World Cup seeding and how it will work.

WORLD CUP 2018 SEEDING

World Cup Trophy More

How is the seeding decided?

The seeding for the 2018 World Cup draw is based on the FIFA ranking for October 2017. There will be four seeding pots, each containing eight teams.

Pot 1 will contain hosts Russia and the highest ranking teams, with the next eight highest ranked teams in Pot 2 and so on.