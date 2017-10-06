World Cup 2022: Increasing chance of Qatar losing the tournament because of 'political risks', report finds

The report concludes there is an "increasing risk" of the World Cup being moved: Getty

The controversial 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar is under increasing risk of being moved to another nation because of “political risks”, according to a confidential new report examining the multitude of risks surrounding the tournament.

Fifa handed the 2022 World Cup to Qatar in 2010. It will be the first World Cup ever to be held in the Middle East and the first not to be held in June or July, with the tournament instead scheduled for late November until mid-December because of the high temperature.

However, numerous accusations of corruption have been made relating to how Qatar won the rights to stage the event. And in June, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) all cut ties with the Gulf state, alleging it was destabilising the Middle East by supporting terrorism.

The new report into the tournament, compiled by management consultants Cornerstone Global and obtained by the BBC, investigates the impact of this diplomatic crisis as well as the current infrastructure project underway in the country to develop 12 stadiums in the time for 2022.

It claims that the country’s £153bn programme is a “high-risk project”, before concluding that it is “far from certain” Doha will host the tournament.

“Western diplomats have privately stated they do not know whether or not the tournament will take place as planned,” the report reads.

The World Cup was awarded to Qatar in 2010 (Getty)