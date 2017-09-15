World Cup 2022: Stadiums, tickets & controversy around the Qatar tournament

In 2022, the FIFA World Cup will head to the Middle East for the first time.

Qatar won the right to host football's biggest tournament back in 2010 and despite their bid having been mired in controversy ever since, they remain on course to welcome world football's best and brightest.

The World Cup will be a massive undertaking for the peninsula, with vast development and redevelopment of stadiums and infrastructure required between now and 2022.

WHEN IS THE 2022 WORLD CUP?

The 2022 World Cup will be the first ever to not take place in June and July.

This is because of Qatar's hot summers, with the average high in June, July and August hitting a sweltering 42°C.

As a result, the 2022 tournament will begin on November 21 and be more compressed than normal, finishing less than a month later on December 18.

Even at that time of year, it is still very warm: the average high in November is 30°C and it only dips as far as 25°C in December.

The switch has, as you would expect, caused no shortage of controversy.

A number of club leagues - including the Premier League, which stated it was "neither workable nor desirable for European domestic football" - have expressed opposition to the rescheduling because of how it will interfere with their calendars.

English football, for example, will essentially be forced to largely cancel its traditional Christmas calendar.

A November-December tournament will also mean calling off the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, which would have normally taken place the following January.

The end of the year was decided on because it is too hot in Qatar between May and September and clashes with the Winter Olympics (February) and Ramadan (April) ideally needed to be avoided.

WHAT STADIUMS WILL BE USED?

Among the many questions being asked about the 2022 tournament is how exactly a country of 2.5 million, approximately one-sixth the size of the Republic of Ireland, is going to welcome the world.

This will be the last World Cup with 32 teams so Qatar will not, at least, have to deal with an expanded field.

But the country's government - an extremely wealthy monarchy - still expects to spend between $8 to $10 billion on the World Cup, and that is substantially less than the budget initially touted.

