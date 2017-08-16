World Cup 2026 bid to consider 49 sites across North America

The committee has reached out to 44 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico that could be included in a bid that will be sent to FIFA

The 2026 World Cup committee started its outreach for cities to declare their interest in hosting the world's largest soccer competition.

Forty-nine stadiums in 44 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will be considered in the official World Cup bid that will be sent to FIFA by March 16, 2018.

After the cities confirm their interest, the committee will review the submissions and issue a shortlist of locations by late September before the final bid is prepared in early January 2018,

The plan is to have 20-25 stadiums in place for the final bid that will be sent to FIFA, with 12 cities serving as "official host cities" for the event.

The 49 venues included on the committee's proposal include both soccer and American football stadiums. Stadiums of every NFL team are on the list except for Buffalo's New Era Field.

Paulinho gives away car as exit gift

All stadiums must have at least 40,000 seats for group-stage matches and at least 80,000 for the opening game and final.

According to the plan, the U.S. is set to host 60 of the 80 matches played during the first World Cup with an expanded 48-team format, with 10 each for Mexico and Canada.

All of the knockout-round games will be played in the U.S., but there is reportedly a chance Mexico City's Azteca Stadium could host the opener.

A full list of stadiums and cities can be found HERE.