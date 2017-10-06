World Cup-bound England to host Germany and Brazil

Wembley will play host to Germany on November 10 and Brazil four days later as England gear up for the 2018 World Cup.

England will prepare for next year's World Cup with a pair of international friendlies against powerhouses Germany and Brazil in November.

Gareth Southgate's men booked their ticket to Russia 2018 thanks to Thursday's late 1-0 victory over Slovenia at Wembley.

England will conclude their Group F qualifying campaign away to Lithuania on Sunday before looking ahead to blockbuster showdowns with world champions Germany and Brazil in London next month.

World Cup titleholders Germany will visit Wembley on November 10, while five-time champions Brazil face England four days later.

Joachim Low's Germany – who qualified for the showpiece event courtesy of a 3-1 win in Northern Ireland – defeated England 1-0 in a friendly in March, though they have not played at Wembley since their 1-0 victory in 2013 – a warm-up match before the 2014 World Cup.

Brazil – held to a goalless draw by Bolivia in CONMEBOL qualifying on Thursday – will return to Wembley for the first time since February 2013, when the South American giants suffered a 2-1 defeat at the national stadium.