World Cup bribery case opened against Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, Swiss prosecutors announce

Swiss prosecutors have opened a criminal proceeding against former FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke and Qatar's beIN Media Chief Executive Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The new proceedings have arisen from an ongoing investigation into Valcke for alleged acts of "criminal mismanagement" concerning the awarding of World Cup media rights to certain countries.

In a statement, the Swiss attorney general said the new proceedings involved suspected cases of bribery, fraud and forgery against Valcke and Al Khelaifi, who is the chief executive of the beIN Media Group.

The statement read: "It is suspected that Jerome Valcke accepted undue advantages from a businessman in the sports rights sector in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2018, 2022, 2026 and 2030, and from Nasser Al-Khelaifi in connection with the award of media rights for certain countries at the FIFA World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

"As it announced in March 2016, the OAG (Swiss Attorney General) is already conducting a proceeding against Jerome Valcke, in particular on suspicion of various acts of criminal mismanagement.. This proceeding is still ongoing. The new proceeding has been opened primarily on the basis of findings obtained by the OAG in the earlier proceeding."

The 43-year-old Al-Khelaifi was appointed chairman and chief executive of PSG in 2011 shortly after the club's buyout by a Qatari-led consortium. He was instrumental in the club's successful world record bid to buy Neymar from Barcelona in August.

Valcke was sacked by FIFA in 2016 after being implicated in an alleged scandal involving ticket sales and misuse of exenses. He was subsequently suspended from football for 10 years, a verdict he challenged at the Court of Arbitration for Sport this week.