World Cup could be over for injured Burgess

Sam Burgess' participation in the Rugby League World Cup could be over due to a knee injury, which will keep the England forward out for three to four weeks.

Burgess was forced off in the first half of the opening game of the tournament and played no further part as co-hosts Australia won 18-4 in Melbourne on Friday.

England head coach Wayne Bennett revealed that the South Sydney Rabbitohs powerhouse had suffered suspected medial ligament damage.

Bennett may have to do without Burgess for the remainder of the World Cup, depending on how far England go in the competition.

Australia fought back to start the defence of their title with a win courtesy of tries from Matt Gillett, Billy Slater and Josh Dugan after Jermaine McGillvary's early score put England in front.