World Cup crucial to Winter Olympic chances – Ryding

With 100 days to go until the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, Dave Ryding is hoping to build on his breakthrough season in 2016-17.

Dave Ryding enjoyed his best FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup in 2016-17 and he hopes to replicate that form this season to boost his Winter Olympic chances.

Having made the top 30 in 2015, and finishing 22nd in 2016, the slalom specialist grabbed eighth in the discipline standings during the previous campaign – helped by his second-place finish in Kitzbuhel.

That podium in January was the best performance by a British skier in the World Cup for 35 years and was one of his six top-10 finishes across the season.

"I take a lot away from it [last season] obviously, it was more than I ever thought possible in my skiing career," Ryding, 30, told Omnisport.

"So taking from that it shows me that there's no limits to myself or any British skier. It gives me a motivation to push on and see where I can get to in the coming years."

It makes him a serious contender for a medal in Pyeongchang in 100 days' time, but Ryding knows that will only happen if he can maintain his World Cup form in the early months of action.

"Obviously that's going to be a highlight race of the season but in my sport your world ranking is where you start the Olympics," Ryding – who finished 17th at Sochi 2014 - added.

"So it's really important to be good before the Olympics to make sure you get a good number because the piste deteriorates skier on skier.

"I can't just focus on that one race because if I do that then I'm going to have a bad number and it's going to be game over anyway.

"Come February everything will be on that, but before that I have to focus on the other races.

"It's a nice thing, I wouldn't want to focus on one race in a year, I like to show my consistency, there's more to being an athlete in my eyes than focusing on one race every four years.

"In Britain, with the success of the Summer Olympics, there is a big focus put on the Olympics and all funding from UK Sport is coming from results there. So you have to be ready to perform but I wouldn't enjoy myself as much if I was only racing once every four years, I like racing."