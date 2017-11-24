World Cup draw 2018: What date is it, what time does it start and who could England get?

What is it?

It's the draw for the 2018 World Cup - the flagship international football event, which is due to be held from June 14 to July 15 next year in Russia.

When and where is it?

The 2018 World Cup draw will take place in Russia's capital city of Moscow on December 1 at the State Kremlin Palace, which is frequently used as a concert hall.

According to a Fifa spokesman: "This prestigious entertainment venue with a capacity of 6,000 spectators has hosted many international and locally renowned artists in the past, as well as traditional ballets and operas."

The 2018 draw will take place in Moscow Credit: getty images

What time will it start?

It will start at 6pm local time, or 3pm GMT. You can follow all the build-up and live coverage of the event itself right here.

How does the draw work?