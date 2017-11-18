World Cup exit not a negative, insists Kiwis skipper Blair

Fiji prevailed at the expense of New Zealand in a tight Rugby League World Cup clash, but Kiwi skipper Adam Blair tried to remain positive.

New Zealand captain Adam Blair insisted Saturday's quarter-final exit against Fiji at the Rugby League World Cup should not be classed as a failure.

The Kiwis were favourites to move into the last four but slipped to a shock 4-2 loss in Wellington, their second successive defeat after losing to Tonga in their final group game.

In what was the joint lowest scoring match in the tournament's history, penalties from Apisai Koroisau and Taane Milne were enough to give Fiji their first win over a tier-one nation and end New Zealand's dreams of a second title.

"[We] have to go back and reflect on what we've done in the tournament," Blair told Sky Sport. "It's not a negative for us.

"We're going to build something here and we've got some great young talent coming through.

"Our boys turned up, worked together as a group, and in the end a couple of penalties put them in front.

"You got to give credit to everyone on field. It was a great game to watch."

Fiji face reigning champions Australia next.