World Cup play-off: Glorious chaos and hectic and heroic desperation, Ireland and Denmark are 90 mins from history

For all the cynicism and oversized influence of money on modern football, there is ironically nothing that brings it down to its purest emotions - to the joyous reasons that people first fell in love with the sport - than its most overblown and marketed competition. Many fans measure their lives by World Cups. Many media measure the game’s history by it. Many players still measure their careers by it.

Ireland’s David Meyler brought a bit of all of this into it, as he spoke about how his country stands on the brink of their first World Cup in 16 years, a mere 90 minutes from this kind of history.

“This is the stuff you dream of as a kid,” the 28-year-old said. “I’ve memories of the ’94 World Cup and running around the house at home. Being 90 mins away from qualifying for the World Cup is huge. Looking back, the sacrifices I had to go through to give me this opportunity is huge. We all want to qualify. We’ll do everything in our power to make sure we do.”

If the temptation is to think that this is something that will these days mean more to players like Meyler who are at clubs like Hull City, it was so telling that an evolving elite star like Christian Eriksen was thinking the exact same as him.

“Every player wants to send their country to a World Cup,” the Dane said. “It is the biggest thing you can achieve.”

This is what it means, this is how special it is.

This is also exactly why there was so much talk about “fight” in the build-up to Ireland’s play-off second leg with Denmark in Dublin on Tuesday, and not just because Eriksen’s star quality essentially represents the only difference between two mostly functional sides after their first-leg 0-0.

It is because it will mean so much to the players that they won’t be able to help themselves offering that extra intensity to every on-pitch interaction. This is why so many of these matches see such glorious chaos by the end, such hectic and heroic desperation, because there is so much riding on it - a status that only presents an opportunity to be grasped every four years. These play-offs are one time when the occasion really does fire the game, when the team can’t help playing that occasion.