World Cup play-offs: What Scotland, Wales, Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland need in final match

At least one team from the British Isles is guaranteed to be making the trip to Russia, and four more are still in the running.

Wales, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Scotland are dreaming of joining England at the finals, although with one game left in UEFA's first qualifying phase the fight for places is heating up intensely.

With the Dragons and the Boys in Green meeting on the final day, however, a maximum of three of the Home Nations can make Russia.

What does each team need to do not only to claim at least a second-place finish, but also make sure they reach the all-important play-off phase? The guide below should answer all of your questions.

Wales vs Republic of Ireland

Monday, October 9 (19:45 BST)

Win: Wales can guarantee a play-off place with a win. They could also still win their group with a victory if Serbia fail to beat Georgia at home.

Draw: If Wales draw, they will be at the mercy of other results.

If Serbia lose to Georgia by two goals or more, Wales can win the group with a draw - but if Serbia match Wales' result or even just lose by one, they win the group and qualify.

A draw will be enough to ensure Wales finish at least second in the group, but they could still be at risk of being the worst second-place team and missing out on the play-offs.

The results to watch out for in that regard will be in Group F and Group I, where Scotland and Croatia currently sit second but still have work to do.

If Greece fail to beat Gibraltar then Group H could also come into play because Bosnia & Herzegovina, who would not be able to catch Wales in the runners-up table, could jump into second place, but that's unlikely.

Lose: If Wales lose, their World Cup dream is over.

Ireland will rise above Chris Coleman's men, leaving them in third place.

HOW IRELAND CAN QUALIFY

David Meyler Republic of Ireland 25032016 More

Wales vs Republic of Ireland

Monday, October 9 (19:45 BST)

Win: Only a win will suffice in Cardiff to keep Martin O'Neill's men's World Cup dreams alive. Three points would be guaranteed to clinch Ireland at least a second-placed finish, given that Wales currently lie ahead of them one point clear in second.

If Serbia additionally lose to Georgia, Ireland could even grab first place in Group D. A draw would see the top spot decided on goal difference - Serbia currently edge that tie-breaker with nine goals in favour, compared to five for the Boys in Green.

Draw/Loss: Failure to take maximum points eliminates Ireland from the World Cup.

HOW SCOTLAND CAN QUALIFY FOR THE PLAY-OFFS

Scotland More

Slovenia vs Scotland

Sunday, October 8, (17:00 BST)

Win: While first place in Group F is now out of reach, Scotland would cement their runners-up status behind England with three points in their final group game. Currently ninth and outside the play-offs, victory would also go a long way to lifting them into a play-off position by taking the Tartan Army to a total of 14 points in that ranking - overtaking Greece, to name just one, who currently lie in second in their group but who cannot add to their total as they face bottom-placed Gibraltar.

Draw: A share of the points would be enough to grab second in Group F only if Slovakia failed to defeat Malta, who have managed just a single point this campaign. But it would be insufficient to grab a play-off spot, as two of either Wales or Republic and Ireland and Croatia or Ukraine will finish with more second-placed points.

Loss: Losing would see either Slovenia or Slovakia claim second, depending on the latter's result against Malta, with the Tartan Army eliminated.

HOW NORTHERN IRELAND CAN QUALIFY FOR THE PLAY-OFFS

Josh Magennis Northern Ireland Mats Hummels Germany 2016 More

Norway vs Northern Ireland

Sunday, October 8, (19:45 BST)

Win: Second place is assured for Northern Ireland going into the last game, and three points against Norway would see them claim an unassailable advantage over those below to clinch a play-off spot.

Draw: A draw would also be enough to take a play-off place, since even if Croatia, Scotland and Wales win to overtake Northern Ireland in the play-off table neither Greece nor Bosnia & Herzegovina can push them into ninth.

Loss: If Northern Ireland lose by more than one goal the side will fall behind Greece in the standings, meaning possible elimination should the results detailed above take place.

THE PLAY-OFF SPOTS AS THEY STAND

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Portugal (PO*) 7 6 0 1 22 4 +18 18 2 Italy (PO) 7 4 2 1 11 8 +3 14 3 Sweden 7 4 1 2 17 7 +10 13 4 Denmark 7 4 1 2 12 5 +7 13 5 Northern Ireland 7 4 1 2 10 5 +5 13 6 Greece 8 3 4 1 9 5 +4 13 7 Wales 7 2 5 0 7 5 +2 11 8 Croatia 7 3 2 2 6 4 +2 11 9 Scotland 7 3 2 2 8 9 -1 11

(PO) = qualified for play-off

(PO*) = play-off guaranteed but could still win group

Above is the ranking of second-place teams as it stands.

Italy are the only team we know will definitely play in the play-offs so far. Portugal are guaranteed at least a place in the play-offs but could still qualify by winning their group.

There are a number of groups where the second-place team is far from certain - such as in Greece, Sweden and Croatia's cases - which then has a knock-on effect in terms of the second-place rankings.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE GAMES?

Gareth Bale Wales European Qualifiers More

All three relevant games can be watched live on television in the UK on Sky Sports Football and by stream via Sky Go.

In the US, Slovenia vs Scotland and Wales vs Ireland can be watched live on television on FS2 and by stream via Fox Sports Go, while Norway vs Northern Ireland can be watched live on television on ESPN and by stream via WatchESPN.