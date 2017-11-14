World Cup preparation must start now - Nigeria’s Etebo ahead Argentina friendly

Despite the nature of the tie with the Albiceleste, the midfielder believes the game is crucial to the Super Eagles ahead of the global showpiece

Oghenekaro Etebo has maintained that Nigeria’s friendly encounter against Argentina remains important.

The Super Eagles on the back an impressive Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying campaign face Jorge Sampaoli’s star-studded side in Krasnodar on Tuesday.

And the Feirense midfielder said the game is a good way to start preparation for the quadrennial tournament.

Etebo via the team official twitter page said: "It is a very important game because every team wants to start preparing for the world Cup. You're not going to World Cup to mess yourself up.

“And Argentina is also a big team. They have top players so we do too,” he continued.

“The game is going to be an interesting one and we shouldn't look at it as if it is an ordinary friendly game because I believe if we want to play well in the World Cup the preparation has to start from now.”