World Cup qualifying: Could Argentina really fail to make Russia 2018?

With just three games to go in the CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying tournament, Argentina's hopes of making Russia 2018 hang in the balance.

The Albiceleste go into Tuesday's clash against Venezuela knowing that only a win will suffice to keep them in the hunt for one of the qualifying spots, while they also will be watching nervously for results elsewhere in South America.

Could the two-time World Cup winners really miss out on a finals for the first time since 1970? We take a look at the final stages of the qualifiers and weigh up the chances for Jorge Sampaoli's men.

THE STORY SO FAR

With three games left to play, eight CONMEBOL nations are still in the running for Russia 2018.

Team Points GD Brazil (Q) 36 27 Colombia 25 3 Uruguay 24 9 Chile 23 2 Argentina 23 1 Paraguay 21 0 Peru 21 -5 Ecuador 20 1 Bolivia (E) 10 -21 Venezuela (E) 7 -17

Brazil are already assured of their place in the World Cup, while Bolivia and Venezuela will have to wait another four years for their own chance of making the finals after facing early elimination.

That leaves Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Peru and Ecuador still in the running for the three remaining spots, plus a further play-off position for the team that finishes in fifth. With just five points separating eighth-placed Ecuador from Uruguay in second, the next three matches have the potential to change everything before the competition comes to an end.

With just six wins in 15 games and a paltry 15 goals scored, the Albiceleste have performed well below expectations. Against Uruguay, Sampaoli became the third man to take the reins in these qualifiers, after Gerardo Martino and Edgardo Bauza failed to make the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero fire on all cylinders.

Mathematically, Argentina are still in with a great chance of making the finals, but they will need to improve drastically to secure their place in an extremely competitive final stretch.

THE LAST QUALIFYING FAILURE

Of the 20 World Cup tournaments to date, Argentina have only failed to qualify on one occasion (the nation's absences in 1938, 1950 and 1954 were due to a refusal to compete in the tournament). In 1970 the nation were drawn alongside Peru and Bolivia in a seemingly straightforward Group A, but failed to get past their Andean opponents and make the Mexico finals.

Things started badly with a 3-1 defeat to Bolivia in La Paz, and a second away defeat to the Inca left Adolfo Pedernera's charges reeling. Argentina were left needing victories in both their home games to make the cut.

Bolivia were dispatched 1-0, but two goals from Oswaldo Ramirez secured Peru a 2-2 draw in Buenos Aires that meant they made Mexico 1970 over the Albiceleste.

WHAT GAMES REMAIN?

