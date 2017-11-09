World Cup ticket major Eagles' distraction against Algeria, says Lawal

The former national team midfielder has charged the Eagles to concentrate on getting a positive result against the Desert Foxes

Ex-Nigeria international Garba Lawal says the Super Eagles can only post a good result against Algeria in Friday night 2018 World Cup qualifier in Constantine if they avoid being complacent.

Gernot Rohr's men became the first African country to qualify for Russia 2018 after last month's win over Zambia in Uyo.

“Everyone knows that the Eagles are through to the World Cup and so many think this just the start of the team’s preparations for the World Cup. It shouldn’t be seen like that because the Algerians will like to beat us to pass a message that they have started their own rebuilding process,” Lawal told Goal.

“The Eagles have not played any World Cup qualifier before to go all the way without losing a game until we broke that jinx in 2010 and 2014 qualifiers which were held in South Africa and Brazil. We have always managed to lose at least a game in the previous times that we have qualified for the World Cup before then.

“We can set extend our own record to three straight qualifiers without losing a competitive fixture by ensuring that we get at least a point in Algeria. We have had superb qualifiers so far this time also but there is the need for us to protect unbeaten start on Friday.

“If we manage to get a good result against Algeria, it will boost our preparations for the friendly match with Argentina next week Tuesday in Russia,” he concluded.