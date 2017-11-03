World Cup: Winners, top scorers & complete guide to football's biggest tournament

The 21st edition of football's biggest tournament will take place in the summer of 2018 as Russia prepares to join a long list host nations in staging the World Cup.

Excitement is beginning to spread across the globe as more teams book their place in the prestigious competition where they will attempt to write their names into the history books.

With the tournament just over six months away, Goal takes a look at the history of the World Cup as well as some of the record holders.

WHEN WAS THE FIRST WORLD CUP & WHO WON?

The first World Cup took place in 1930 and it was hosted by Uruguay.

It was markedly different to the tournament that we know today in that it was an invitational and it featured just 13 teams, seven of which came from South America. Four teams from Europe participated, with Mexico and the United States completing the line-up.