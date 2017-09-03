World No 1 Karolina Pliskova survives injury scare to beat Zhang Shuai in US Open third round

Karolina Pliskova is living dangerously at the US Open but the world No 1 is through to the fourth round after beating China’s Zhang Shuai 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 here on Saturday. Pliskova, who had a problem with her right forearm, saved a match point in the second set before closing out victory after more than two and a quarter hours.

Pliskova took over the No 1 spot after Wimbledon but may need to win her first Grand Slam title here to stay at the top. Garbine Muguruza, Elina Svitolina and Venus Williams all have chances to lead the world rankings at the end of the tournament.

Pliskova, who was runner-up here 12 months ago, had won all four of her previous meetings with Zhang, losing only one set in the process, and had dropped only two games in their most recent encounter in Doha earlier this year.

Zhang, the 28-year-old world No 26, has never gone beyond the third round here, though she reached the quarter-finals of last year’s Australian Open.

Pliskova had had to come from a set down in her previous match here against Nicole Gibbs and was soon in trouble again. Although the Czech broke serve in the opening game she was soon 4-1 down as Zhang settled into a smooth rhythm.

Zhang took the first set in just 34 minutes, though the tide seemed to have turned as Pliskova won the first three games of the second set. Zhang, however, fought back to 3-3 and broke again to go 5-4 up.

View photos Zhang Shuai failed to hold her nerve (Getty) More

When Zhang attempted to serve out for the match in the following game Pliskova saved a match point with a crunching forehand down the line. The Czech went on to level for 5-5, held her own serve in the next game and then broke again to take the set as Zhang tightened up.

Having sent for the trainer at the end of the second set for treatment to her right arm, Pliskova went 2-0 down at the start of the third but then won three games in a row. Thereafter the decider went with serve until Zhang served at 4-5. At 30-30 she netted a forehand and on the following point Pliskova secured victory with a backhand cross-court winner.

Asked afterwards about the forehand she had hit to save match point, Pliskova said: “I wasn’t playing many forehands down the line today, so I said: ‘OK, this is my last try.’ So I went for it. I’m just happy, but again it wasn’t my best match.

“I definitely have to improve in my next match. I think I improved a little bit after the second set. She got a little bit tight at the end of the second set. I felt it so I was just staying in the rallies and waiting for my chance.”

View photos Pliskova had to dig deep in her three-set win (Getty) More

Read More