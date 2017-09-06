New world number one Muguruza revels in 'dream come true'

Karolina Pliskova's defeat at the US Open means an elated Garbine Muguruza will become world number one on Monday.

Garbine Muguruza revelled in a "dream come true" as she prepares to become world number one for the first time.

The Spaniard - this year's Wimbledon champion - was knocked out of the US Open in round four by Petra Kvitova.

However, top seed Karolina Pliskova needed to reach the final at Flushing Meadows to stay at the top of the rankings and her quarter-final loss to Coco Vandeweghe means Muguruza will rise to the summit on Monday.

And the two-time grand slam champion reacted to her achievement via a video message on Twitter.

"I'm very excited to share with all of you my dream of becoming the next world number one on Monday," she said.

"I'd never be in this position without the help of my family, my team and my fans and like I said before, it's a dream come true.

"Hopefully I can keep this up as long as possible."