How the world reacted to Italy missing out on World Cup finals
To many people, the a World Cup without Italy is unthinkable. On Monday evening it became reality as a 0-0 draw sent Gian Piero Ventura's team tumbling out of the competition before even reaching the first hurdle.
A dreadful performance by the Azzurri, devoid of inspiration, creativity or organisation ended with their exit from the World Cup at the play-off stages. Everything about it was just so terribly un-Italy.
One man's hell is another man's heaven and those clad in yellow shirts cared not for the tears shed by the four-time world champions, though may have felt a slight pain in the heart when seeing Gianluigi Buffon's giant, sad face in the aftermath of defeat.
Before kick-off he had applauded the Swedish national anthem while the Italian crowd jeered.
Time for attack
With the scores level, Italy lucky not to concede several penalties and resorting to long ball tactics, things weren't going very well for the home side. Daniele De Rossi was incensed by the management's decision to make him warm up instead of the attack-minded Lorenzo Insigne.
Rough translation, while pointing to Insigne: "Why the f--- should I warm up? We need to win, not draw!"
De Rossi asked to warm up: "Why the hell should I go on? We don't need to draw here, we need to win!" Points towards Insigne. #ITASWE#ItalySwedenhttps://t.co/3zwTZeBhEW— footballitalia (@footballitalia) November 13, 2017
Should've gone to Ikea
At the final whistle a jubilant Sweden team stormed and destroyed the desk of a Swedish national broadcaster:
Magiska scener. pic.twitter.com/GJLs0BL7re— sebastianlaneby (@sebastianlaneby) November 13, 2017
A heart-breaking post-match interview with Gigi Buffon
And this was almost too upsetting for words.
#Buffon �������� "Je suis désolé pour tout le monde... Le temps passe et je suis désolé que mon dernier match avec l’équipe nationale soit cet échec."#ITASUEpic.twitter.com/x1JaCgNWr0— françois pinet (@francoispinet) November 13, 2017
Has there ever been a more universally admired footballer than Buffon?
It appears Gianluigi Buffon has played his final game for Italy. He will be much missed. A mountain of a man. A Giant of a goalkeeper. A credit to his sport.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 13, 2017
All Bianconeri are by your side @gianluigibuffon. You're the pride of our nation and the best goalkeeper in the world. ���� �� pic.twitter.com/iDAJBwn2Xx— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 13, 2017
Now Gigi knows how mortals feel
For once in my life I have something in common with Gigi Buffon. I’m not going to Russia next year either— David Preece (@davidpreece12) November 13, 2017
And does a worse fate await?
Oh no!
I'm already thrilled to watch Gianluigi Buffon force himself to laugh at Mark Lawrenson's jokes as they cover the nil-nil draw between Peru and Tunisia next summer.— Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) November 13, 2017