How the world reacted to Italy missing out on World Cup finals

Gigi Buffon heads into international retirement after Italy failed to make the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958 - Getty Images Europe

To many people, the a World Cup without Italy is unthinkable. On Monday evening it became reality as a 0-0 draw sent Gian Piero Ventura's team tumbling out of the competition before even reaching the first hurdle.

A dreadful performance by the Azzurri, devoid of inspiration, creativity or organisation ended with their exit from the World Cup at the play-off stages. Everything about it was just so terribly un-Italy.

One man's hell is another man's heaven and those clad in yellow shirts cared not for the tears shed by the four-time world champions, though may have felt a slight pain in the heart when seeing Gianluigi Buffon's giant, sad face in the aftermath of defeat.

Before kick-off he had applauded the Swedish national anthem while the Italian crowd jeered.

Time for attack

With the scores level, Italy lucky not to concede several penalties and resorting to long ball tactics, things weren't going very well for the home side. Daniele De Rossi was incensed by the management's decision to make him warm up instead of the attack-minded Lorenzo Insigne.

Rough translation, while pointing to Insigne: "Why the f--- should I warm up? We need to win, not draw!"

De Rossi asked to warm up: "Why the hell should I go on? We don't need to draw here, we need to win!" Points towards Insigne. #ITASWE#ItalySwedenhttps://t.co/3zwTZeBhEW — footballitalia (@footballitalia) November 13, 2017

Should've gone to Ikea

At the final whistle a jubilant Sweden team stormed and destroyed the desk of a Swedish national broadcaster:

A heart-breaking post-match interview with Gigi Buffon

And this was almost too upsetting for words.